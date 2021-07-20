X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope prays for 'more just' Cuban society amid unrest

The pope encourages the people of Cuba to entrust themselves to the maternal protection of the island's patroness

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: July 20, 2021 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2021 05:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
8

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Abducted nun released after one week in Congo

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Pope prays for 'more just' Cuban society amid unrest

Members of the Cuban community in Italy wait for Pope Francis to deliver the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter' Square at the Vatican on July 18. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Cuba a week after protests erupted on the island nation.

In his first public appearance after his release from Gemelli hospital, the pope told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square on July 18 that he was "near to the dear Cuban people in these difficult moments, in particular to those families suffering the most."

"I pray that the Lord might help the nation construct a society that is more and more just and fraternal through peace, dialogue and solidarity," he said, as a large group of pilgrims in the square held Cuban flags.

The pope encouraged the people of Cuba to entrust themselves to the maternal protection of the island's patroness, Our Lady of Charity, who "will accompany them on this journey."

Thousands of Cubans in Havana and elsewhere took to the streets July 11 to protest economic hardships, lack of basic freedoms and the Cuban government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, making for what some have described as the most significant unrest in decades.

Since the protests, the government reportedly has responded by arresting people, including clergy, not only on the streets but also in their homes. There was at least one confirmed death after police shot a man taking part in the anti-government protest.

Let us beware, brothers and sisters, of efficiency, let us put a halt to the frantic running around dictated by our agendas

Before praying the Angelus, the pope reflected on the Sunday Gospel reading in which Jesus shows concern for his disciples and "their physical and interior tiredness" after returning from preaching.

Jesus does this, the pope said, to make them aware of the danger of being "caught up in the frenzy of doing things, falling into the trap of activism where what is most important are the results that we obtain and the feeling of being absolute protagonists."

"How many times this happens in the church: we are busy, we run around, we think that everything depends on us and, in the end, we risk neglecting Jesus and we always make ourselves the center," he said.

The Gospel reading, the pope continued, is a reminder that physical rest also implies remaining in silence and in prayer to "return to the heart of things."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Let us beware, brothers and sisters, of efficiency, let us put a halt to the frantic running around dictated by our agendas. Let us learn how to take a break, to turn off the mobile phone, to contemplate nature, to regenerate ourselves in dialogue with God," the pope said.

In doing so, he added, Christians can view others with compassion because "only a heart that does not allow itself to be taken over by hastiness is capable of being moved," and rather than being preoccupied with self, "is aware of others, of their wounds, their needs."

"Compassion is born from contemplation," Pope Francis said. "If we learn to truly rest, we become capable of true compassion."

"If we cultivate a contemplative outlook, we will carry out our activities without that rapacious attitude of those who want to possess and consume everything; if we stay in touch with the Lord and do not anesthetize the deepest part of ourselves, the things we need to do will not have the power to take our breath away or devour us," he said.

Also Read

Pope calls on Franciscans to recognize God's presence in the poor
Pope calls on Franciscans to recognize God's presence in the poor
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Pope prays for victims of German floods as death toll rises
Pope prays for victims of German floods as death toll rises
Vatican releases text of pope's letter on celebration of Mass
Vatican releases text of pope's letter on celebration of Mass
Vatican prosecutor seeks six-year sentence for priest in sex abuse case
Vatican prosecutor seeks six-year sentence for priest in sex abuse case
Vatican financial watchdog publishes annual report
Vatican financial watchdog publishes annual report

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Bangladesh's new bishop calls for participatory church
Jul 20, 2021
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal
Jul 20, 2021
Judges pay tribute to Indian Jesuit's service
Jul 20, 2021
ASEAN lawmakers seek equal aid for migrants amid pandemic
Jul 20, 2021
India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study
Jul 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Jul 19, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021

Features

Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic

Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic
Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly

Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.