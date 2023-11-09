Pope prays for 'just peace' in Middle East, Ukraine

Pope Francis urges prayers and action for those enduring war's effects, stressing 'just peace' and stating war is always a loss
Palestinians queue to receive a portion of food at a make-shift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 8 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo: AFP)
As the wars, violence and deaths continue in Ukraine and in the Holy Land, Pope Francis again urged people to pray for peace.
"Let us think about and pray for populations suffering from war," he said Nov. 8 at the end of his weekly general audience. "Do not forget the tormented Ukraine and think of the Palestinian and Israeli people. May the Lord bring about a just peace."
The pope then paused for silent prayer.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
"They are suffering so much," he said. "Children are suffering. The sick are suffering. The elderly suffer. And many young people are dying."
"War is always a defeat," the pope repeated. "Don't forget this: It is always a defeat."
After giving his main talk in Italian and greeting groups of people from various countries present at the audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis turned to his aide, Msgr. Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart, and asked if there was a text of an appeal for him to read. When there was not, the pope closed his eyes and made the appeal for prayers spontaneously.
The day before the audience, Vatican News and the Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano, published an interview with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem.
"The war will end sooner or later, but the consequences of this war will be terrible," the cardinal said. "You see, there are two issues that seem particularly worrisome to me. The first is that both sides seem to lack a strategic vision that goes beyond the annihilation of the other. Even the land itself appears to have taken a back seat in respect to the desire for mutual destruction. There is no exit strategy."
The second issue, he said, is the difficulty Israelis and Palestinians have of "distancing themselves, even emotionally, from the heavy past of both peoples, the Holocaust and the Nakba, which was evoked on October 7th," when Hamas militants entered Israel and went on their killing and kidnapping rampage. "Nakba" refers to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.
"Something has broken. I hope not irreparably. But it will take a long time and a lot of effort to rebuild," the cardinal said, according to Vatican News in English. "The scaffolding was certainly shaky" before Oct. 7, "and we worked on it with great difficulty. Every now and then, a plank would fall. Now the entire scaffolding has come down. We will have to start all over again."
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the
Established in 1576, Macau is the first diocese in the Far East and has been the gateway of missionaries entering
In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal
The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...
Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...
St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...