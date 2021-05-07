X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Pope prays for India's emergency workers as pandemic surges

In a written message, Francis says he hopes frontline health workers receive God's gifts of perseverance, strength and peace

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: May 07, 2021 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: May 07, 2021 05:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics

May 6, 2021
2

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
3

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
4

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
5

Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte

May 6, 2021
6

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
7

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
8

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
9

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
10

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope prays for India's emergency workers as pandemic surges

A coronavirus patient breathes with the help of an oxygen mask inside the intensive care unit of Teerthanker Mahaveer University hospital in Moradabad on May 5. (Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP)

As India faces a massive surge in new infections and deaths caused by Covid-19, Pope Francis said he was praying for all those affected by the huge health emergency.

With so many in India suffering, "I am writing to convey my heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness to all the Indian people, together with the assurance of my prayers that God will grant healing and consolation to everyone affected by this grave pandemic," he wrote.

Smashing global records, on May 5 more than 412,000 new cases and 3,980 deaths were registered in India in just 24 hours; however, health experts estimate the actual numbers are much higher due to unrecorded deaths and infections. The World Health Organization said India has accounted for 46 percent of global cases and 25 percent of global deaths reported in the past week.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In a written message sent on May 6 to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, the pope said he was praying for all those who have become sick, for their families and caregivers and for those mourning the loss of loved ones.

"I think too of the many doctors, nurses, hospital workers, ambulance drivers and those working tirelessly to respond to the immediate needs of their brothers and sisters," the pope wrote. "With deep appreciation I invoke upon all of them God's gifts of perseverance, strength and peace."

The pope also expressed his closeness to the nation's Catholic communities and thanked them for their "charity and fraternal solidarity carried out in the service of all; I think especially of the generosity shown by so many committed young people."

In these days of immense grief, may we all be consoled in the hope born of Easter and our unshakable faith in Christ's promise of resurrection and new life

He prayed for the faithful who have lost their lives, including "the great numbers of priests and men and women religious," and asked that "in these days of immense grief, may we all be consoled in the hope born of Easter and our unshakable faith in Christ's promise of resurrection and new life."

Meanwhile, UNICEF has warned that the deadly surge in Covid-19 cases in India "is larger and spreading more rapidly than the first," putting an enormous strain on health and critical care facilities.

"Urgent action is needed to avert further tragic loss of life," it said on its website, appealing for funding to deliver urgently needed testing equipment, supplies and oxygen products and other services.

The pandemic's first wave last year resulted in major cuts to public health services in South Asia, costing the lives of an estimated 228,000 children and 11,000 mothers, said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF's regional director.

Related News

Essential health services, such as routine inoculations, have been disrupted and even risk being shut down with healthcare staff, equipment and facilities being diverted to addressing the ballooning pandemic, he said in a May 4 statement.

Increasing numbers of children are being hurt by the pandemic as they lose parents and caregivers, witness traumatic scenes and lose vital health care, nutritional, education and support services, he said.

The current second wave throughout South Asia has the potential to cause immense devastation, Laryea-Adjei warned, saying immediate assistance from the international community was "a moral imperative."

Also Read

Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
Sri Lanka bans visitors from India over Covid fears
Sri Lanka bans visitors from India over Covid fears
Indian political leaders mourn senior Mar Thoma bishop
Indian political leaders mourn senior Mar Thoma bishop
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
May 7, 2021
Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
May 7, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
May 7, 2021
Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor
May 7, 2021
A new young face for Knights of Columbus council
May 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021

Features

Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Rwandan priest jailed in France on genocide charges is released

Rwandan priest jailed in France on genocide charges is released
On World Day of Migrants and Refugees the pope asks Catholics to grow as Church

On World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the pope asks Catholics to "grow as Church"
Patents a lock is broken

Patents: a lock is broken
Iraq plans to relaunch religious tourism in Ur other ancient sites

Iraq plans to relaunch religious tourism in Ur, other ancient sites
Violence mass exodus in Mozambique worry bishops

Violence, mass exodus in Mozambique worry bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 7 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 7 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father in Heaven, may we always be attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit

Father in Heaven, may we always be attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit
May there be right people to serve Church and people

May there be right people to serve Church and people
St. Rosa Venerini | Saint of the Day

St. Rosa Venerini | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.