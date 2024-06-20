News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope: Praying with the Book of Psalms will bring happiness

Pope Francis encourages the faithful to engage in a 'symphony of prayer' by praying the Psalms, as Jesus did
Pope Francis looks on from the popemobile during the weekly general audience on June 19 at St Peter's square in The Vatican.

Pope Francis looks on from the popemobile during the weekly general audience on June 19 at St Peter's square in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: June 20, 2024 05:24 AM GMT
Updated: June 20, 2024 05:25 AM GMT

There is a prayer for every state of mind and spiritual need in the Book of Psalms, Pope Francis said.

"There are many psalms that help us forge ahead. Get into the habit of praying the psalms. I assure you that you will be happy in the end," the pope said during his June 19 general audience.

The pope also reminded people that June 20 marks World Refugee Day, established by the United Nations to focus on solidarity with refugees. "We are all called to welcome, promote, accompany and integrate those who knock on our doors," he said.

"I pray that nations will work to ensure humane conditions for refugees and facilitate processes for integration," he said.

During his main catechesis, the pope continued his series on the Holy Spirit and highlighted the importance of prayer, especially in preparation for Holy Year 2025.

All the books of the Bible are inspired by the Holy Spirit, he said, "but the Book of Psalms is also so in the sense that it is full of poetic inspiration."

The psalms were the prayer of Jesus, Mary, the Apostles and all previous Christian generations, he said. Jesus enters into the world with a verse from a psalm in his heart, "I delight to do your will, my God (Ps 40:9), and he leaves the world with another verse, "Into your hands I commend my spirit" (Ps 31:6).

"Do you pray with the psalms sometimes?" the pope asked, reminding people that there are special editions that contain the New Testament and the psalms together.

"I have on my desk a Ukrainian edition" of the New Testament and the psalms that belonged to a soldier who died in the war, he said. "He used to pray at the front with this book," referring to the 23-year-old soldier named Oleksandr.

"If there are psalms, or just verses, that speak to our heart, it is good to repeat them and pray them during the day. The psalms are prayers 'for all seasons': There is no state of mind or need that does not find in them the best words to be transformed into prayer," the pope said.

The psalms also allow the faithful to expand on the nature of their prayers, he said, so prayers are not just a series of requests and a continuous "give me, give us."

"The psalms help us to open ourselves to a prayer that is less focused on ourselves: a prayer of praise, of blessing, of thanksgiving; and they also help us give voice to all creation, involving it in our praise," he said.

At the end of his main talk, the pope greeted an Italian association supporting the late Cardinal Celso Costantini, a former apostolic delegate in China who led the Council of the Chinese Catholic Church 100 years ago with the aim of revitalizing the mission of the church in China.

The pope greeted "the dear Chinese people" and asked Catholics to always pray "for this noble people, so brave, who have such a beautiful culture."

In greeting Polish-speaking visitors, the pope gave God thanks for a new blessed: Father Michal Rapacz, a martyr of communism, who was beatified in Kraków June 15.

Blessed Rapacz was an early victim of Poland's communist regime as he refused to abandon his parishioners and his pastoral work. The pope prayed "his example (may) teach us to be faithful to God, to respond to evil with good, to contribute in the building of a fraternal and peaceful world."

"We pray that his witness may become a sign of consolation from God in these times marked by wars," he said, praying that the new blessed "intercede for Poland and to obtain peace in the world!"

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Curial Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal of Ernakulam-Angamaly , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Gong'ao Chen of Nanchong, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop David William Valencia Antonio of Ilagan, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Martin Sarmiento Jumoad of Ozamiz, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Young men from 'intact' families fare better in life
Young men from 'intact' families fare better in life
Report portrays an aging permanent diaconate in US
Report portrays an aging permanent diaconate in US
Pope: Praying with the Book of Psalms will bring happiness
Pope: Praying with the Book of Psalms will bring happiness
S. Korea's top court rejects doctors' bid to halt reforms
S. Korea's top court rejects doctors' bid to halt reforms
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.