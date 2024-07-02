News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope praises release of two Ukrainian priests

Pope Francis expressed his sorrow for all people suffering because of war around the world, appealed for an end for all wars
Pope praises release of two Ukrainian priests from Russian captivity.

Pope praises release of two Ukrainian priests from Russian captivity. (Photo: Vatican News)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service
Published: July 02, 2024 05:21 AM GMT
Updated: July 02, 2024 05:24 AM GMT

Pope Francis prayed in thanksgiving for the release of two Ukrainian Catholic priests who were held in Russian captivity for more than 19 months, calling on Christians to pray for the release of all prisoners of war.

"I give thanks to God for the freeing of the two Greek Catholic priests," he said after praying the Angelus June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul. "May all the prisoners of this war soon return home."

The pope expressed his sorrow for all people suffering because of war around the world, asking Christians to "pray for all populations wounded and threatened by fighting, that God may free them and support them in the struggle for peace."

The two priests, Redemptorist Fathers Ivan Levytsky and Bohdan Geleta, were arrested in the occupied city of Berdyansk Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which said that after military items were placed in a church in the town the two priests were arrested for the "illegal possession of weapons."

In a June 28 post on its website, the church made note of reports that the priests were tortured while in captivity to solicit a confession.

Fathers Levystky and Geleta were among 10 prisoners who were released to Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a June 28 post on X.

"I would also like to recognize the Holy See's efforts to bring these people home," the president said in his post.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told the Interfax news agency June 29 that the release marked the first time that the Vatican played a role in mediating the repatriation of Ukrainian adults, whereas they had previously only assisted in returning children to Ukraine.

Lubinets said that the Ukrainian government is "in direct communication" with the Vatican and expressed his hope that "a new channel of communication and return of Ukrainian civilians has finally opened."

In a June 29 statement, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, major archbishop of Kyiv-Halych, thanked Pope Francis for his involvement in the release as well as Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of State, Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the pope's peace envoy in Ukraine, and Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, nuncio in Ukraine.

Archbishop Shevchuk wrote that more members of the clergy are among the thousands of Ukrainians that remain in Russian captivity and called on all people "to engage in the struggle to obtain the release of all Ukrainian prisoners, including civilians, as their detention violates all international norms, practices of conducting war and international law as such."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Philip Chao-ming Huang of Hwalien, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Pierre Van Vien Nguyen of Vinh, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Benedictus Son Hee-Song of Uijeongbu, Korea
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Agustinus Agus of Pontianak , Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Women religious empower tea plantation workers in Sri Lanka
Women religious empower tea plantation workers in Sri Lanka
Vatican sees increase in donations to pope's charity fund
Vatican sees increase in donations to pope's charity fund
Pope praises release of two Ukrainian priests
Pope praises release of two Ukrainian priests
India overhauls colonial-era criminal codes
India overhauls colonial-era criminal codes
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.