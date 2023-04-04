News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope: Politicians must save assets for future generations

Pension and social security systems require a 'strong bond between generations' to keep functioning, Pope Francis said

Pope Francis meeting executives and employees of the Italian National Institute of Social Security (INPS)

Pope Francis meeting executives and employees of the Italian National Institute of Social Security (INPS). (Photo: Vatican Media)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 04, 2023 05:52 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2023 05:54 AM GMT

A nation's welfare and social service systems are a reminder that everything is connected, and everyone is interdependent on each other, especially the younger and older generations, Pope Francis said.

Society seems to have lost sight of the future, caring only about the present and little about what may happen to future generations, with people thinking: "'I'll do my part, then the others will make do.' This won't do," the pope said April 3.

Instead, "a strong bond between generations is the prerequisite" for pension and social security systems to work, he said during an audience at the Vatican with management and staff of Italy's national welfare system. The system, known by the Italian acronym INPS, covers social security benefits for retirement, old age, disabilities, illness, unemployment, family leave, on-the-job injuries or illnesses and individuals and households in need.

He encouraged them to "continue to make the right to a pension concretely possible" and cultivate a "culture of the common good, providence and sustainability."

"Social security also reminds us that 'everything is connected' and that we are interdependent on each other," he said. "A worker’s well-deserved pension, in fact, is supported not only by his or her years of work, but also by the fact that there is someone who, through their work, is effectively paying for the pension of others."

The pope lamented the burden of huge public debt being placed on future generations and the problem of a "demographic winter" with declining birth rates and more people living longer. A person in his late 50s may well ask, "Who will pay my pension? It won’t be the dogs that people have instead of children," the pope said.

"Therefore, I would like to make three appeals to preserve social security" so it can survive the challenges of an increasingly aging population, he said.

Pope Francis called for an end to illegal and "under the table" employment which deprives families of access to the pension system, "distorts the labor market and exposes workers to forms of exploitation and injustice."

He called for an end to job insecurity and precarious employment, "which has an impact on young people's life choices and as such forces them to work even when their energies fail."

"Precariousness should be transitory, it cannot be excessively prolonged; otherwise, it ends up leading to mistrust, it promotes the postponement of life choices in the young, it delays their entry into the pension system, and it exacerbates the declining birth rate," he added.

Finally the pope called for supporting work that promotes human dignity, that is, it is "free, creative, participatory and mutually supportive."

Setting aside sufficient economic resources and "guaranteeing access to health care are precious assets that can hold together the different seasons of life," he added.

"We need wise politicians, guided by the criterion of fraternity, and who know how to discern between one season and another, avoiding wasting resources when they exist and leaving future generations in grave difficulty," the pope said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism
Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors
Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy
Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary
Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus
One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ozamiz

Archdiocese of Ozamiz

In a land area of 1,939.32 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Cities of Ozamis, Oroquieta, and Tangub

Read more
Diocese of Asansol

Diocese of Asansol

Asansol is a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is the second largest and most populated city of West Bengal

Read more
Archdiocese of Hohhot

Archdiocese of Hohhot

In a land area of approximately 17,224 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Urdaneta

Diocese of Urdaneta

In a land area of 1,616.22 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 17 municipalities on the eastern part of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.