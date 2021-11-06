X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope plans Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece

Pope Francis will visit the Cypriot capital of Nicosia on 2-4 December, before traveling to the Greek capital, Athens, and the island of Lesbos

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: November 06, 2021 02:03 PM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
2

China jails 600 Christian cult members amid crackdown

Nov 4, 2021
3

Thai government urged to free Cambodian migrant advocates

Nov 5, 2021
4

Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'

Nov 4, 2021
5

Referendum proposed to settle Indian church dispute

Nov 5, 2021
6

Cardinal Coutts celebrates Diwali in Pakistan temple

Nov 4, 2021
7

Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces

Nov 4, 2021
8

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Nov 5, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 5, 2021
10

Philippine health chief voices fears as Manila curfew ends

Nov 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope plans Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece

Pope Francis visits the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016. (Photo: vaticannews

Pope Francis' planned trip to the eastern Mediterranean in December will focus on migration, Catholic-Orthodox relations and promoting peace in a region known more for its vacation spots than its ongoing political tensions.

The Vatican announced Nov. 5 that Pope Francis would visit Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 2-4 and Athens and Lesbos, Greece, Dec. 4-6.

The pope had made a one-day visit to migrant and refugee camps on the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, but this will be his first visit to the Greek mainland.

The Moria refugee camp the pope visited was the largest refugee camp in Europe until it burned down in September 2020; a temporary camp was set up nearby and continues to host thousands of migrants and refugees.

While migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean and landing in Italy, Spain, Greece and even Malta make headlines, significant numbers of them end up in Cyprus. As of Oct. 31, according to the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, 464 migrants had reached Malta since Jan. 1 while 1,515 had reached Cyprus.

Lasting peace, a true sense of kinship and greater Christian-Muslim dialogue are expected to be topics during the pope's visit to Cyprus, which has been divided between the Greek Cypriots in the South and Turkish Cypriots in the North since 1974. U.N. troops continue to patrol a buffer zone between the two parts of the island.

The Vatican said Nov. 5 that exact details of the pope's program would be released later.

The theme for the pope's visit to Cyprus is: "Comforting each other in faith," highlighting the importance of comforting and encouraging one another, which are "essential dimensions for dialogue, encounter and welcome and are salient characteristics of the life and history of the island," the Vatican press office said.

The theme for the pope's visit to Greece is: "May we be increasingly open to God's surprises," a quote from the pope himself.

Explaining the theme, the Vatican press office said, "As Greece feels the effects of the pandemic and the recent financial crisis, the motto expresses the hope that the pope's visit will bring a ray of light for the future of Greece, a country of deeply rooted faith and an illustrious past."

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope at Vatican Library exhibits calls for dialogue, openness
Pope at Vatican Library exhibits calls for dialogue, openness
Nun named secretary-general of Vatican City State governing office
Nun named secretary-general of Vatican City State governing office
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Pope tells leaders at COP26 to be brave over climate change
Pope tells leaders at COP26 to be brave over climate change
Holiness always comes with joy, pope says on All Saints' feast
Holiness always comes with joy, pope says on All Saints' feast
Support Us

Latest News

India's Covid hospital fire kills 11
Nov 6, 2021
Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled trafficker
Nov 6, 2021
China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power
Nov 6, 2021
China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence 'diehards'
Nov 6, 2021
Pope plans Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece
Nov 6, 2021
Well-researched work shows lessons in aging from convent life
Nov 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Requiems in Vietnam field hospitals for Covid-19 patients
Nov 5, 2021
Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021

Features

Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The careful choreography of a plenary

The careful choreography of a plenary
What ever happened to the Easter People

What ever happened to the Easter People?
Why I stay in the Church

"Why I stay in the Church"
The gift of self

The gift of self
Babylon Boogie Street

Babylon & Boogie Street
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.