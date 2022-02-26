X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers

Pope Francis asked about the bishops and priests and praised the decision to remain and be at the service of the neediest

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: February 26, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: February 26, 2022 05:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
2

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
3

Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office

Feb 24, 2022
4

The most precious resource of all

Feb 23, 2022
5

Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region

Feb 24, 2022
6

Two Catholic priests arrested by Myanmar junta

Feb 23, 2022
7

Striking casino workers detained in Cambodia

Feb 23, 2022
8

Cambodian PM rules out lockdowns as Omicron soars

Feb 22, 2022
9

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist

Feb 24, 2022
10

Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution

Feb 22, 2022
Support UCA News
Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican on Feb 23. (Photo: AFP)

As Russian troops approached Ukraine's capital, Pope Francis phoned the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, offering his encouragement and promising, "I will do everything I can" to help.

The pope called Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, major archbishop of the Eastern-rite church, late in the afternoon Feb. 25, according to the Ukrainian Catholic Church's press office in Rome.

Earlier in the day, breaking usual diplomatic practice, Pope Francis had left the Vatican and gone to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See "to express his concern for the war," said Matteo Bruni, the head of the Vatican press office.

Archbishop Shevchuk's office said that, during the phone call, Pope Francis asked him about the situation in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine on the second full day of the Russian attack. According to multiple news reports, Russian troops were advancing on the capital, Kyiv, where the archbishop has remained.

Pope Francis asked about the bishops and priests in the areas of heaviest fighting, the Ukrainian Catholic press office said. And he thanked the church for its closeness to the people.

"In particular, the pope praised the decision to remain with the people and to be at the service of the neediest," including by opening the basement of Resurrection Cathedral in Kyiv as a bomb shelter, which already was being used by dozens of people, including families with children.

The press office had reported on Feb. 24 that Archbishop Shevchuk himself had been forced to take shelter there. The archbishop had been scheduled to be in Florence, Italy, at a meeting of European and Mediterranean bishops, but canceled the trip when tensions with Russia worsened.

"The Holy Father assured His Beatitude Sviatoslav of his closeness, support and prayers," the press office said. At the end of the call, the pope gave his blessing to the Ukrainian people.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Cardinal Parolin says there's still time to stop 'folly' of war
Cardinal Parolin says there's still time to stop 'folly' of war
Alliance between young, old must be renewed, pope says
Alliance between young, old must be renewed, pope says
Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
Vatican astronomers make two new discoveries in space
Vatican astronomers make two new discoveries in space
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Support Us

Latest News

Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Feb 26, 2022
Despite invasion, nuns say they'll remain in Ukraine
Feb 26, 2022
Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers
Feb 26, 2022
Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Feb 26, 2022
Bishops seek fair deal for Indian Dalit Christians
Feb 25, 2022
Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine
Feb 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Feb 25, 2022
Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse
Feb 25, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Douthat Walther Me

Douthat, Walther, & Me
Synodality authority and effective leadership

Synodality, authority and effective leadership
Not in the law but in the love of Christ

Not in the law, but in the love of Christ
Cancelling in church and society

Cancelling in church and society
Why Celibacy

Why Celibacy?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.