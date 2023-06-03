Pope names next head of Vatican City high court

Pope Francis made a series of appointments within Vatican City State’s Judiciary apparatus, to take effect next year
Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell will be the next president of the supreme court of Vatican City State. (Photo: Vatican news)
Pope Francis has named U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, to be the next president of the supreme court of Vatican City State.
Until Pope Francis modified the judiciary of the city-state in April, the president of the court always was the prefect of the Apostolic Signature, the Holy See's highest court. The current president is Cardinal Dominque Mamberti.
The Vatican announced on June 2 that Cardinal Farrell, 75, would become president of the Court of Cassation, as the Vatican's highest civil court is known, beginning Jan. 1. The position is not a full-time role.
As judges on the court, Pope Francis named Cardinals Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Paolo Lojudice of Siena and Mauro Gambetti, the papal vicar for Vatican City.
All four cardinals were appointed to five-year terms.
The Court of Cassation is the highest court of appeals for Vatican City State and can interpret Vatican City law.
In addition to serving as prefect of the dicastery, Cardinal Farrell also is camerlengo or chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church. While the pope is alive, the job is basically just a title. But when a pope dies or resigns, the chamberlain is charged with sealing the papal apartments, chairing consultations about the papal funeral, making the practical preparations for the conclave to elect the next pope, and chairing a committee of cardinals that takes care of the church's ordinary affairs until a new pope is elected.
Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of approximately 21,473 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the city of Kunming, capital of
Tiruvalla archdiocese belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church with the eparchies of Bathery and Muvattupuzha as
Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,
Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...
The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...