X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope names Cardinal Czerny interim head of dicastery

Canadian cardinal has become interim prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: December 24, 2021 06:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 24, 2021 07:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia

Dec 23, 2021
5

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
6

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
7

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
8

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
9

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
10

Pakistani rock band strikes note of harmony

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope names Cardinal Czerny interim head of dicastery

Cardinal Michael Czerny stands next to a monument to refugees in St. Peter's Square. (Photo: vaticannews)

Thanking Cardinal Peter Turkson for his five years of service as prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Pope Francis has decided to name new leadership for the office, said a Vatican communique.

Beginning Jan. 1 and for a limited time, Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny will serve as prefect and Salesian Sister Alessandra Smerilli will continue to serve as interim secretary, Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said in a statement Dec. 23.

In August 2016, Pope Francis had announced the formation of the dicastery by merging the former pontifical councils for Justice and Peace, Cor Unum, Migrants and Travelers, and Health Care Ministry.

The dicastery began operations Jan. 1, 2017, under statutes approved for a five-year experimental period. The pope tapped Cardinal Turkson, who had led the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace since 2009, to lead the office for that five-year period.

With that mandate up, Bruni said, all the "superiors" of the office offered Pope Francis their resignations. Those superiors apparently included Cardinal Czerny and Scalabrinian Father Fabio Baggio, both of whom were undersecretaries of the dicastery's Migrants and Refugees Section. Bruni did not say if Father Baggio will continue in his role.

Rumors about the dicastery leadership offering the pope their resignations began a week before the Vatican announcement.

Cardinal Czerny, a 75-year-old Jesuit who was born in the Czech Republic but grew up in Canada, has been one of the two undersecretaries for migrants and refugees 

Presenting Pope Francis' message for World Peace Day 2022 at a Vatican news conference Dec. 21, the 73-year-old Cardinal Turkson told reporters, "All assignments, appointments in the Holy See have a five-year limit. And when five years are up, it is expected that we place our mandate back in the hands of the Holy Father and await whether he confirms, reassigns or prolongs the appointment."

The cardinal, who'd had a private meeting with the pope Dec. 20, did not provide any details about the meeting. All he would tell reporters Dec. 21 was that he was waiting to hear from Pope Francis.

"If the Holy Father decides to have me continue, that's what it is. If he decides to reassign me, that's what it is," he said. "All of us come here to help and support the Holy Father in his ministry."

Cardinal Turkson, who was born in Nsuta-Wassaw, Ghana, is the only African currently heading a major Vatican office.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cardinal Czerny, a 75-year-old Jesuit who was born in the Czech Republic but grew up in Canada, has been one of the two undersecretaries for migrants and refugees since the dicastery was founded. Pope Francis ordained him a bishop and inducted him into the College of Cardinals in 2019.

In March, Pope Francis had named Sister Smerilli, an Italian economist, undersecretary for faith and development at the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He named her interim secretary of the dicastery in August after the resignations of Msgr. Bruno-Marie Duffé, secretary, and Argentine Father Augusto Zampini, adjunct secretary.

The change in leadership at the dicastery comes not only at the end of the office's first five years of existence, it also comes six months after Pope Francis asked Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago to conduct a visitation of the dicastery "in the context of a normal examination of the activity of the dicasteries, aimed at obtaining an updated understanding on the conditions in which they operate."

Similar visitations had been conducted of the congregations for Clergy and for Divine Worship and the Sacraments before new prefects were appointed for each.

Cardinal Turkson continues to serve as a member of congregations for the Doctrine of the Faith, Catholic Education, Divine Worship and the Sacraments and the Evangelization of Peoples, as well as the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

The former archbishop of Cape Coast, Ghana, Cardinal Turkson has worked at the Vatican since 2009 when Pope Benedict XVI called him to lead the then-Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican mandates coronavirus vaccination for most employees
Vatican mandates coronavirus vaccination for most employees
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Pope, Russian Orthodox representative meet at Vatican
Pope, Russian Orthodox representative meet at Vatican
Covid vaccines 'no ethical problem,' says head of papal academy
Covid vaccines 'no ethical problem,' says head of papal academy
Cardinal Turkson says he offered to resign at end of his term
Cardinal Turkson says he offered to resign at end of his term
Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Support Us

Latest News

Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Dec 24, 2021
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet
Dec 24, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Uproar over Pakistani bakeries' boycott of Christmas cakes
Dec 24, 2021
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader
Dec 24, 2021
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Dec 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021
The voice of the disappeared in Pakistan
Dec 24, 2021
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Does celebrating Christmas really change anything

Does celebrating Christmas really change anything?
Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas

Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas
Tidings of comfort

Tidings of comfort
Memory at Christmas an American carol and biblical images

Memory at Christmas: an American carol and biblical images
Room

Room
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.