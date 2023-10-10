News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope: Mary shows Christians they are all brothers, sisters

Mary is particularly 'the mother of the rejected,' says Pope Francis on Oct. 7, the feast of the Holy Rosary

Pope Francis reads a message to the pilgrims gathered in St.Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on Oct. 8

Pope Francis reads a message to the pilgrims gathered in St.Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on Oct. 8. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: October 10, 2023 06:40 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2023 06:43 AM GMT

Mary is not only an "advocate," helping Christians in need, she also is a "facilitator," who helps them recognize that as her children, they are all brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

"Mary is a facilitator when conflicts and problems arise, such as the lack of wine at the wedding" feast in Cana, the pope said Oct. 7, the feast of the Holy Rosary. "She helps us to 'untie the knots' that can be created in us and between us."

"In other words, Mary also paves the way for friendship between peoples, inviting us to turn our gaze to the origin and goal of our existence, which is Jesus Christ, and encourages us to follow his example, walking the paths of peace, kindness, listening and patient and trusting dialogue," the pope told members of the Spanish Confraternity of Our Lady of Montserrat.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pope Francis set a sculpture of gold roses in front of a copy of the statue of Our Lady of Montserrat brought to the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace for the audience, which marked the 800th anniversary of the confraternity's foundation.

The statue is of Mary, seated with Jesus in her lap and holding a globe in her hand.

"Our Lady of Montserrat, with the world in her hands, invites us to live that universal brotherhood, without frontiers, without exclusions, which dispels the shadows of a closed environment," the pope said.

"She cares not only for Jesus but also for the rest of her children," he continued. "In the power of the risen Lord, she wants to give birth to a new world, where all of us are brothers and sisters, where there is room for all those whom our cities discard, where justice and peace are resplendent."

Mary is particularly "the mother of the rejected," the pope said. While people are ready to cast others aside, she welcomes everyone.

Mary also listens to everyone, he said. "Because she is our mother, she knows how to listen to so many things, so many requests, even when they come from a duplicitous heart, from a heart that is not coherent with itself, an unjust heart that does harm. She listens, she listens even to the criminal son."

Those devoted to Mary, the pope said, are called to imitate her joy at sharing Christ with the world.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol Indonesian archbishop urges Catholics to quit alcohol
India’s top court comes to rescue of Christian educationist India’s top court comes to rescue of Christian educationist
China’s closure of Buddhist sites dismay Tibetans China’s closure of Buddhist sites dismay Tibetans
Japan grapples with growing infant abandonment crisis Japan grapples with growing infant abandonment crisis
Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict Filipino workers seek repatriation amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Indian Christians condemn attack on prayer hall Indian Christians condemn attack on prayer hall
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin)

Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin)

The Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin rite) covers 686 square kilometers in

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanjing

Archdiocese of Nanjing

In a land area of approximately 75,153 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all of Jiangsu province except

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin

Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin

The Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin is a Roman Catholic Prefecture that has jurisdiction

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.