News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Pope makes unusual choice for new Indonesian bishop

The new Sanggau prelate, Passionist Father Valentinus Saeng, is an academic with no pastoral experience

Pope makes unusual choice for new Indonesian bishop

Bishop-elect Valentinus Saeng has no pastoral expecience. (Photo supplied)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: June 20, 2022 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: June 20, 2022 06:44 AM GMT

Pope Francis has taken the unusual step of appointing a priest with no pastoral experience as the new bishop of Sanggau Diocese in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province.

The appointment of Father Valentinus Saeng, a 52-year-old priest from the Congregation of the Passion, was announced by Passionist Bishop Giulio Mencuccini of Sanggau during a Mass on June 18 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral Church in Sanggau.

He will succeed Bishop Mencuccini, 76, who officially retired following the episcopal announcement.

Bishop-elect Saeng said he was very surprised at being asked to take on the role since he has lived as an academic rather than as a pastoral priest for many years.

He has served as a philosophy lecturer at the Widya Sasana School of Philosophy and Theology in Malang, East Java province, since 2008.

“I never plunged into the pastoral world at all. I did not really expect to be considered as a potential bishop of Sanggau even though I come from there,” he told UCA News.

“Theory and practice are pretty much different — it is like heaven and earth. So, the first step I will make is to learn, to listen, to get input, to analyze the situation, and so on”

He said he will have to learn about pastoral work from parish priests and the diocesan curia.

“Theory and practice are pretty much different — it is like heaven and earth. So, the first step I will make is to learn, to listen, to get input, to analyze the situation, and so on,” he said.

The diocese already has a firm foundation in terms of the growth of the local Catholic Church, he said.

“I will also think about how to maintain what has been planted and harvested by previous great missionaries. I hope I can do this. Maintaining something is not an easy job as I will need patience, perseverance and cooperation,” he said.

Bishop-elect Saeng was born on Oct. 28, 1969, in Keramuk in West Kalimantan’s Sekadau district.

He attended St. Gabriel Minor Seminary in the district and went through the formation process as a postulant and a novice at the Congregation of the Passion in Malang.

He continued his philosophical studies at Widya Sasana School of Philosophy and Theology in Malang in 1995 and was ordained a Passionist priest on Sept. 26, 1998.

The priest obtained a master’s degree in philosophy in 2001 and a PhD in 2008, both from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

He served as a member of the Congregation of the Passion’s commission for education (2008-11) and superior officer of the Passionist Study House in Malang (2008-12). He also represented Indonesia’s Congregation of the Passion at the congregation’s general assembly in Rome in 2012 and 2018.

Since 2011, he has served as supervisor of the congregation’s education commission.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics bid farewell to priest who collected antiques Vietnam Catholics bid farewell to priest who collected antiques
South Korea's euthanasia law dismays Catholics South Korea's euthanasia law dismays Catholics
Pope makes unusual choice for new Indonesian bishop Pope makes unusual choice for new Indonesian bishop
Pakistan still failing to protect religious minorities Pakistan still failing to protect religious minorities
Pope Francis hears Myanmar people's 'cry of pain' Pope Francis hears Myanmar people's 'cry of pain'
Islamic State claims Sikh temple attack in Afghanistan Islamic State claims Sikh temple attack in Afghanistan
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Synodality and electing the Bishop of Rome

Synodality and electing the Bishop of Rome

Does a conclave that is restricted to cardinals still make sense in a synodal Church?

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.