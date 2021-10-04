X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Pope makes new appeal for peace in Myanmar

Pontiff's plea come as the country descends into political turmoil eight months after the coup

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 04, 2021 06:21 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 06:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

China's National Day is no cause for celebration

Oct 1, 2021
3

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Oct 1, 2021
4

Cambodia considers opposition request for clemency

Sep 30, 2021
5

Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage

Oct 1, 2021
6

Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Oct 1, 2021
7

Let the world see what's going on in Papua

Oct 1, 2021
8

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Oct 1, 2021
9

Philippine opposition group endorses Robredo as poll pick

Oct 1, 2021
10

More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar

Sep 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope makes new appeal for peace in Myanmar

The funeral rites for a member of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) who died during a clash with the military in Demoso township in Myanmar's Kayah state is held on Sept. 17. (Photo: AFP/KDNF)

While the world has paid little attention to Myanmar’s crisis triggered by the military coup, Pope Francis has made a fresh appeal for peace in the beleaguered country.

Addressing thousands of pilgrims during the Angelus in St. Peter's Square in Rome on Oct. 3, the pope implored from God “the gift of peace” for the Southeast Asian nation which has suffered through so much pain in recent months.

“The hands of those who live there may no longer wipe away tears of pain and death but may join together to overcome difficulties and work together for the coming of peace,” he prayed.

Pope Francis has spoken several times about the crisis in Myanmar, which he regards with much affection after visiting the country in 2017.

He has repeatedly called for military leaders to stop the violence, release all detained people and pursue dialogue to seek peace.

The pope's plea came as the country descends into political turmoil while fighting has intensified across the country eight months after the coup on Feb. 1.

At least 1,114 people have lost their lives in a brutal crackdown by the military and over 8,000 people have been detained since February

The military junta, which calls itself a caretaker government, is struggling to control the conflict-torn nation as newly established local militia groups, a mass civil disobedience movement and daily protests challenge them.

Despite world leaders including Pope Francis calling for an end to the violence and pursuing peace, the junta has shown no signs of easing oppression of civilians including children in ethnic regions and villages where the Bamar majority resides.

At least 1,114 people have lost their lives in a brutal crackdown by the military and over 8,000 people have been detained since February.

Civilians from ethnic regions including predominantly Christian areas in Chin, Kayah, Kachin and Karen states have borne the brunt of the renewed conflict where people have historically faced oppression and persecution under iron-fisted military rule for more than five decades.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The conflict sparked by the coup has forced more than 240,000 people out of their homes, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the country, according to a United Nations report on Oct. 2.

The report said at least 12,000 people have been displaced in Chin state, 142,000 in Kayah state, 63,000 in Sagaing, 12,000 in Magwe region and 13,380 in Shan state.

“It remains difficult to determine the full humanitarian impact, including the exact number of people cumulatively displaced, the number of civilian casualties and the damage to civilian property, because humanitarian partners have not been granted access to the regions with travel authorization pending,” the UN report said.

“Across the country, access to vulnerable people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection services remains significantly restricted due to escalating armed clashes, overall insecurity and Covid-related restrictions.”

A UN official in Myanmar has said the people in the Southeast Asian nation are living in “a severe crisis” with a level of poverty not seen for at least 20 years.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Philippines marks World Animal Day
Philippines marks World Animal Day
Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand
Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Oct 4, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Oct 4, 2021
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Oct 4, 2021
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Oct 4, 2021
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Oct 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021

Features

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
In the early hours

In the early hours
How Australias Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable

How Australia's Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable
Will it be back to normal

Will it be back to normal?
A Moms Heart

A Mom’s Heart
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.