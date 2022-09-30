News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope laments the 'paradox of abundance'

In his message to the FAO director-general, Pope Francis calls for a stop to treating food as a bargaining chip for a few

The international community can no longer ignore the cries of the poor and the hungry who fall victim to food loss and waste, Pope Francis said.
Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: September 30, 2022 06:06 AM GMT

Updated: September 30, 2022 06:12 AM GMT

The international community can no longer ignore the cries of the poor and the hungry who fall victim to food loss and waste, Pope Francis said.

In a Sept. 29 message to Qu Dongyu, director-general of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, or FAO, the pope lamented the "paradox of abundance" -- that there is enough food to feed the world population, but millions continue to starve due to its improper management and distribution.

And "food cannot be the object of speculation," he wrote, referring to the betting on future food prices by financial markets. "Life depends on it. And it is a scandal that large producers encourage compulsive consumerism to enrich themselves, without even considering the real needs of human beings."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Food speculation must be stopped! We must stop treating food, which is a fundamental good for all, as a bargaining chip for a few," he said.

The pope's message to Qu coincided with the U.N. International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste.

FAO said the international day highlights a "clear call to action for public and private entities from across the food system to act now to reduce (food loss and waste) and raise awareness among consumers of the urgent need for actions they can take to cut food waste."

In his message, the pope said access to food is "a basic and fundamental right of every person," and the loss and waste of food "is truly shameful and worrying."

"Both food loss and food waste are truly deplorable events because they divide humanity between those who have too much and those who lack the essentials; because they increase inequalities, generate injustice and deny the poor what they need to live in dignity," he wrote.

Pope Francis called on the international community to not "be satisfied with rhetorical exercises, which end up in declarations that later fail to be carried out due to forgetfulness, pettiness or greed."

Instead, he said, it is time for nations and international organizations "to act urgently for the common good."

"It is urgent for both states and large multinational corporations, for associations and individuals -- for all, excluding no one -- to respond effectively and honestly to the heart-rending cry of the hungry who are demanding justice," the pope said.

 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi Buddhists denied justice for a decade Bangladeshi Buddhists denied justice for a decade
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen, five others go on trial over protest fund Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen, five others go on trial over protest fund
Deaths on sea in Vietnam spark trafficking alarm Deaths on sea in Vietnam spark trafficking alarm
Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers
Breathing new life into Mumbai's Church heritage Breathing new life into Mumbai's Church heritage
Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization is evident in families, societies, politics, and the Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.