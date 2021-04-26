Pope laments 'shameful' Mediterranean migrant tragedy

Pope Francis holds an ordination Mass on April 25 at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis prayed for more than 100 Europe-bound migrants who died in their attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea and said humanity ought to be ashamed of such repeating tragedies.

"For two whole days [they] begged in vain for help. Help that never came … we ought to be ashamed,” Pope Francis said while addressing the gathering during his Regina Coeli prayer.

A rescue vessel on April 22 found a capsized rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, northeast of the Libyan capital of Tripoli. The boat initially carried some 130 people.

Pope Francis asked the gathering to question themselves "about this umpteenth tragedy.”

“It is a moment of shame … We pray for these brothers and sisters, and for so many who continue to die on these dramatic journeys. We also pray for those who can help but prefer to look the other way,” he said.

Pope Francis also recalled the 82 victims of the fire in a Covid hospital in Baghdad and the pain caused by a volcanic eruption on the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.