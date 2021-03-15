Pope kicks off Filipino anniversary celebrations

Pope Francis and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle at the papal Mass at the Vatican on March 14. (Photo supplied)

Pope Francis has formally opened the yearlong celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of Catholicism’s arrival in the Philippines with a Mass at the Vatican in Rome.

The pope celebrated the Mass on March 14 with Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, vicar general of Rome.

Pope Francis entered St. Peter’s Basilica with a group of Filipino women performing a traditional dance while carrying a statue of the Santo Nino or the Child Jesus.

The statue was the one given by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan to a wife of a local chieftain on the island of Cebu in 1521.

“Dear brothers and sisters, 500 years have passed since the Christian message first arrived in the Philippines. You received the joy of the Gospel: the good news that God so loved us that he gave his son for us. And this joy is evident in your people,” the pope said in his homily.

Pope Francis said the joy of the Gospel could be seen in many facets in Filipinos’ faith.

“We see it in your eyes, on your faces, in your songs and in your prayers. In the joy with which you bring your faith to other lands,” Pope Francis said.

In this regard, the pope called Filipinos “smugglers of faith” for taking Catholicism elsewhere by working in various countries.

“I have often said that here in Rome Filipino women are ‘smugglers’ of faith! Because wherever they go to work, they sow the faith. It is part of your genes, a blessed ‘infectiousness’ that I urge you to preserve,” he said.

Pope Francis likewise thanked Filipino migrants for spreading the faith in families in Italy where many Filipinos work as caregivers.

“Keep bringing the faith, the good news you received 500 years ago, to others. I want to thank you … for the joy you bring to the whole world and to our Christian communities. I think … of the many beautiful experiences among families here in Rome, but also throughout the world, where your discreet and hard-working presence became a testimony of faith. In the footsteps of Mary and Joseph, for God loves to bring the joy of faith through humble, hidden, courageous and persevering service.”

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle thanked the Holy Father before the final blessing on behalf of Filipino Catholics around the world.

“Filipino migrants in Rome want to express our gratitude to you for leading us in this Eucharistic celebration in thanksgiving for the arrival of the Christian faith in the Philippines 500 years ago,” Cardinal Tagle said in a speech.

“We bring you the filial love of Filipinos in the 7,641 islands of our country. There are more than 10 million Filipino migrants living in almost 100 countries in the world. They are united with us this morning.”

Millions of Filipino Catholics watched the Mass via a live broadcast by the Vatican.

“We were happy to listen to some of our Filipino songs during the Mass. Although we are here in the Philippines, we feel that the pope was very near because of the songs,” said Manila churchgoer Jess Alcantara.