Vatican City

Pope hopes for peace, reconciliation in eastern Ukraine

Pope Francis expresses his hope for a decrease in military activities and tension and prays for the suffering population

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 19, 2021 07:16 AM GMT

Pope hopes for peace, reconciliation in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols along a trench in Schastya, Lugansk region, near the front line with Russian-backed separatists on April 16. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has appealed for peace and reconciliation in eastern Ukraine amid border tensions with Russia and a military build-up by Moscow.

Pope Francis during his Regina Coeli on April 18 said he was “following with great concern the events in areas of eastern Ukraine, where violations of the ceasefire have multiplied in recent months.”

The Catholic leader expressed hope that an increase in military activities would be avoided in the area, Vatican News reported.

On the contrary, he wanted gestures to be made to promote mutual trust and reconciliation and peace, “which are so much needed and so much desired.”

Pope Francis also said he is close to the people in the region, where the situation is turning grave as tensions continue.

Tensions have been rising in the area amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with renewed clashes between the army and pro-Russian separatists.

Observers fear a war between the Ukrainian government and two Moscow-backed breakaway republics, as was seen six years ago.

In 2015 the two sides agreed to a ceasefire and a deal for “decentralized” government but simmering tensions continued with repeated truce violations and mutual accusations.

Thousands of people have been killed in the violence and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

