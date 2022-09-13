News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope heads to Kazakhstan with message of peace

Pope Francis will take part in an inter-religious summit in the Central Asian nation, which is just south of Russia

Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi (left) shakes hands with Pope Francis during the meeting with participants in the public assembly of the General Confederation of Italian Industry on Sept. 12

Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi (left) shakes hands with Pope Francis during the meeting with participants in the public assembly of the General Confederation of Italian Industry on Sept. 12. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 13, 2022 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2022 05:33 AM GMT

Pope Francis, warned by doctors not to travel to Ukraine in the immediate future, will Tuesday bear a message of peace instead to a tense Central Asia with a three-day trip to Kazakhstan.

The Argentine pope, who is forced by knee pain to use a wheelchair and has admitted he must slow down or consider retirement, will take part in an inter-religious summit in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

The 85-year-old said Sunday that the 38th trip abroad since his election in 2013 would be "an opportunity... to (have a) dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, peace that our world is thirsty for".

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was initially expected but has pulled out of the September 14-15 event, dashing hopes of a meeting with Francis over the Ukraine conflict.

While the pope has called for peace and denounced a "cruel and senseless war", Kirill has defended Putin's "military operation" and the fight against Russia's "external and internal enemies".

About 100 delegations from 50 countries are expected to take part in the event in Kazakhstan, which is just south of Russia and gained independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Dialogue, a coming together, the search for peace between different religious and cultural worlds are at the heart of this trip," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday.

The pope is expected to land Tuesday shortly before 6:00 pm (1200 GMT) in Nur-Sultan, where he will go to the presidential palace and deliver the first speech to the authorities and the diplomatic corps.

Tensions 

Before that, he will be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The 69-year-old leader is an ally of Russia, though there have been tensions between the two countries since Moscow launched the invasion in February.

Tokayev has refused to support the war and the presence of a large Russian community in the north of Kazakhstan has sparked fears of a revival of Moscow's imperial ambitions in the area.

Kazakhstan borders other former Soviet republics, as well as China and the Caspian Sea.

On Wednesday, Francis will address the opening of the plenary session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, before celebrating a mass in the afternoon and winding up his trip Thursday by meeting Catholic leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in the country at the same time as Francis, but there is no meeting expected, despite the Vatican hoping to renew a historic accord appointing bishops in China.

Energy-rich Kazakhstan has 19 million inhabitants, 70 percent of whom are Sunni Muslims, while 26 percent are Christians -- mainly Russian Orthodox. Less than one percent are Catholic.

Tokayev began a series of reforms after his election in 2019, but the country was rocked by protests over fuel prices earlier this year that left more than 200 people dead and shattered its image of stability.

Francis is the second pope to visit Kazakhstan after John Paul II's trip in September 2001.

He said last week that doctors had forbidden him from traveling to Ukraine or Moscow for now, as he recovers from a knee problem that has forced him to cancel numerous events at the Vatican.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church leaders seek harsh sentence for Papua killings Church leaders seek harsh sentence for Papua killings
Move to abolish Philippine anti-graft agency sparks uproar Move to abolish Philippine anti-graft agency sparks uproar
Sri Lankan Church seeks wider probe into Easter bombings Sri Lankan Church seeks wider probe into Easter bombings
Church of North India bishop arrested for alleged graft Church of North India bishop arrested for alleged graft
Chinese Christian charities raise funds online Chinese Christian charities raise funds online
Volunteers make desperate bid to reach PNG quake victims Volunteers make desperate bid to reach PNG quake victims
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Catholics fear more jihadistrelated violence in northern Mozambique

Catholics fear more jihadist-related violence in northern Mozambique

Church leaders in the southern African nation warn that the killing of a nun, attack on a mission station and Christian homes are not isolated events but part of a progression of attacks by insurgents

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.