News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pope heads to Hungary, will meet Ukrainian refugees

The war in neighboring Ukraine is likely to dominate the visit to the central European nation

Pope heads to Hungary, will meet Ukrainian refugees

Pope Francis takes a tour in an open vehicle to greet the faithful before a Holy Mass at the end of an International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on Sept. 12, 2021, during his papal visit to Hungary. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Vatican City

By AFP, Vatican City

Published: April 26, 2023 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2023 05:37 AM GMT

Weeks after a health scare, Pope Francis heads to Hungary Friday to meet Ukrainian refugees and nationalist leader Viktor Orban, with whom he has not always seen eye to eye.

The 86-year-old pontiff spent three nights in hospital with bronchitis at the end of last month, a stay that fuelled concerns about his long-term health and future as head of the worldwide Catholic Church.

While in Budapest, he will as usual be accompanied by his doctor. His trip had already been adapted to account for his increasing use of a wheelchair, due to knee pain.

The war in neighbouring Ukraine is likely to dominate the visit to the central European nation, of whom 39 percent are Catholic, according to 2011 figures.

More than a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Hungary since Russia's February 2022 invasion, and 35,000 have asked for temporary protection status, according to United Nations figures.

During an audience with Orban a year ago at the Vatican, the pope thanked the Hungarian leader -- who comes from a Calvinist background -- for the welcome accorded to refugees.

But Orban's anti-migration rhetoric, couched in terms of defending "Christian Europe", is at odds with the pope's repeated calls for European nations to welcome those fleeing poverty or conflict.

It is the pope's second visit to Budapest after a short stop-over in September 2021 for an international religious event.

On Sunday, Francis said he would be visiting "as a pilgrim, friend and brother of all".

He described it as a "journey to the centre of Europe, over which the icy winds of war continue to blow, while the displacement of so many people puts urgent humanitarian questions on the agenda".

'Ambassador of peace' 

The Argentine pope has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, although Vatican efforts to mediate have so far failed to yield results.

Orban was close to Russian President Vladimir Putin before the war and has drawn criticism from EU allies for refusing to send weapons to Kyiv and opposing sanctions against Russia.

His government said it "welcomed with joy" the visit of the pope, calling him an "ambassador of peace".

Eduard Habsburg, Hungary's ambassador to the Holy See, said that on Ukraine, "our position is close to that of the Vatican -- (we want) an immediate ceasefire and peace talks".

"We have called for peace since the beginning... and we have always strongly condemned Russian aggression," he told AFP.

In taking in so many refugees, "my country is carrying out the largest humanitarian action in its history," providing housing, schooling and work for those who want to stay, he said.

"But they are refugees from war -- it's a completely different situation from illegal migrants," he said.

'Traditional values' 

In what will be his 41st trip abroad since becoming pope in 2013, Francis is scheduled to speak six times and lead an open-air mass on Sunday before heading home.

He will meet refugees from Ukraine and other countries, as well as young people and representatives from the academic and cultural sectors.

In a society where family and gender rights are live political issues, pro-Orban media has criticised the pope in the past for being too favourable to migrants and the LGBTQ community.

But Zoltan Kiszelly, the head of pro-government think tank Szazadveg, says Orban will use the pope's visit to emphasise shared "traditional values, around family and God".

"There are plenty of differences (between the men) but he will stress the fact that they are like-minded people, and say 'we are not alone with our position, the pope is supporting us'."

Francis is the second pope to visit Hungary, after John Paul II made trips in 1991 and in 1996.

Despite his health issues and advancing age, Francis continues to travel widely, including a visit to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this year.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK film screening canceled over ‘seditious’ content HK film screening canceled over ‘seditious’ content
Singapore hangs prisoner for trafficking 1kg of cannabis Singapore hangs prisoner for trafficking 1kg of cannabis
Pope heads to Hungary, will meet Ukrainian refugees Pope heads to Hungary, will meet Ukrainian refugees
Pope names members of Dicastery for Evangelization Pope names members of Dicastery for Evangelization
US archdiocese faces civil suit over clergy abuse coverup US archdiocese faces civil suit over clergy abuse coverup
Church-built amenities hit amid Philippine faction clashes Church-built amenities hit amid Philippine faction clashes
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.