X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Pope greets Asians on Chinese New Year

Pontiff hopes that everyone will enjoy peace, health and a peaceful and secure life in the year ahead

Catholic News Service, Vatican News

Catholic News Service, Vatican News

Published: February 01, 2022 06:07 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2022 06:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 28, 2022
3

Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea

Jan 28, 2022
4

The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians

Jan 28, 2022
5

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta

Jan 28, 2022
6

Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush

Jan 28, 2022
7

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
8

Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children

Jan 28, 2022
9

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Jan 28, 2022
10

Lessons from the Holocaust

Jan 29, 2022
Support UCA News
Pope greets Asians on Chinese New Year

An Indonesian woman makes an offering at a Chinese temple to mark the start of the Lunar New Year in Banda Aceh on Feb. 1, ushering in the Year of the Tiger. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has conveyed his best wishes to the people of China and other parts of Asia preparing to celebrate Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, expressing hopes that "in the new year everyone may enjoy peace, health and a peaceful and secure life."

During his Angelus on Jan. 30, he said the Lunar New Year is an occasion for family celebrations but noted that because of the Covid-19 pandemic many families would not be able to gather as in the past.

"I hope that we will soon be able to overcome this trial,” he added.

At the end of his general audience on Jan. 31, the pope greeted all those who celebrate the new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. He offered prayers for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations.

The Chinese New Year, also referred as the Spring Festival in China, is among several lunar new years celebrated in Asian nations.

The 15-day long celebration comes in late January or early February. The festival begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the next first full moon 14 days later. This year the main festival day falls on Feb. 1.

I send them my cordial greetings, wishing them in particular to be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person and harmony with creation

Starting on Jan. 25 “in the Far East and in various other parts of the world, many millions of men and women will celebrate the Lunar New Year,” Pope Francis said.

“I send them my cordial greetings, wishing them in particular to be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person and harmony with creation,” he said.

He also invited “all to pray also for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations: gifts which are so necessary in the world today.”

During his Angelus he also spoke about the day's Gospel reading, which was a story from Luke about Jesus speaking in the synagogue of Nazareth and angering the locals who thought they knew him.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The hostility towards Jesus on the part of his people provokes us: they were not welcoming — but what about us?" the pope asked.

Too often, he said, people today are like the crowd in Nazareth, wanting Jesus to perform a miracle, but "if we look for miracles, we will not find Jesus."

"He is found only by those who accept his ways and his challenges, without complaint, without suspicion, without criticism and long faces," the pontiff said.

"In other words, Jesus asks you to accept him in the daily reality that you live; in the church of today, as it is; in those who are close to you every day; in the reality of those in need, in the problems of your family, in your parents, in your children, in grandparents, in welcoming God there."

Especially after a long life as a Christian, he said, it is tempting to think that one knows Jesus and everything about him.

"The risk is that we get accustomed, we get used to Jesus," the pope said. "We close ourselves off to his newness, to the moment in which he knocks on our door and asks something new."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Drug smuggling surges amid unrest in Southeast Asia
Drug smuggling surges amid unrest in Southeast Asia
Lessons from the Holocaust
Lessons from the Holocaust
Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary
Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand
Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Support Us

Latest News

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide
Feb 1, 2022
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Feb 1, 2022
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Feb 1, 2022
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Feb 1, 2022
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Feb 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes

Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes
Synodality Virtues avoid confusing language

Synodality Virtues: avoid confusing language
When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace

When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace
An olive branch

An olive branch
Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Romes negligence

Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Rome’s negligence
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.