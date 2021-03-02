X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Pope grants anniversary request from Cebu archbishop

Archdiocese can declare 2021 a special jubilee to mark 500 years of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 02, 2021 07:11 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
5

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city

Feb 26, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Feb 26, 2021
9

Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

Feb 26, 2021
10

Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope grants anniversary request from Cebu archbishop

Pope Francis has agreed to a request from Cebu Archdiocese in the Philippines to declare 2021 a special jubilee year to mark 500 years since the arrival of Christianity in the country. (Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP)

Pope Francis has granted a request by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to declare a special jubilee year with an attached plenary indulgence to churchgoers who participate in celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

Also known as a holy year, a jubilee year in the Church is a celebration of very special events, usually with a religious background or origin.

“In commemoration of the 500 years of the arrival of Christianity in the Archdiocese of Cebu, His Holiness Pope Francis, through a decree from the Apostolic Penitentiary, has graciously granted a request … to declare within the archdiocese a special jubilee year, along with the attached plenary indulgence,” announced the archdiocese on social media.

The pope has also granted Archbishop Palma the authority to grant his papal blessing to churchgoers who participate in the jubilee celebrations from April 4, 2021, to April 22, 2022.

A plenary indulgence will also be given to churchgoers who attend festivities and church services during those dates.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“An indulgence is a remission before God of the temporal punishment due to sins whose guilt has already been forgiven which the faithful Christian who is duly disposed gains under certain prescribed conditions through the action of the Church which, as the minister of redemption, dispenses and applies with authority the treasury of the satisfactions of Christ and the saints,” Cebu Archdiocese said, quoting the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

The archdiocese said indulgence would be given under usual conditions like when one goes to confession, receives communion or prays for the pope’s intentions.

Visiting churches declared by the archdiocese as pilgrimage sites also entitled a churchgoer to receive the indulgence.

“The plenary indulgence is granted to the faithful under the usual conditions to Christians who, with a spirit detached from any sin, participate in the jubilee year celebrations and/or who devotedly make a visit, in the form of a pilgrimage, to the 12 declared pilgrim churches,” Cebu Archdiocese added.

The archdiocese had declared 12 churches throughout Cebu province as pilgrimage sites.

Related News

Activities would include the re-enactment of the arrival of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the island as well as the Battle of Mactan where Magellan died.

Clergymen were hopeful churchgoers would join the celebrations despite pandemic protocols.

“We pray for that as the entire Church in the Philippines, and in particular the Church in Cebu, the cradle of Christianity in the Far East, looks forward to the fifth centenary of its evangelization,” said Cebu priest Father Mhar Balili.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
New theology institute established in Vietnam
New theology institute established in Vietnam
LGBT advocates hail Malaysian legal ruling
LGBT advocates hail Malaysian legal ruling
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery

Latest News

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Mar 2, 2021
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
Mar 2, 2021
Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
New theology institute established in Vietnam
Mar 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021
Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage
Mar 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021

Features

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
Desperate Christians face homelessness in Pakistan
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sr Dianna Ortiz kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims dies at 62

Sr. Dianna Ortiz, kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims, dies at 62
Catholics pray for canonization of St Paul of Korea

Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago

Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago
Protestants in Haiti lead march against the dictatorship

Protestants in Haiti lead "march against the dictatorship"
Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq

Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, we pray for our religious leaders

Lord, we pray for our religious leaders
May the words of God come to the rulers of today

May the words of God come to the rulers of today
Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day

Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.