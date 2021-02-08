X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope gives nun voting rights in Synod of Bishops

The pope has appointed a woman as an undersecretary to the synod for the first time

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 08, 2021 07:00 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
2

Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?

Feb 5, 2021
3

Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar

Feb 5, 2021
4

American missionary and educator dies in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
5

Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism

Feb 5, 2021
6

General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination

Feb 5, 2021
7

Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill

Feb 6, 2021
8

Korean Church defies odds to comfort patients amid Covid-19

Feb 5, 2021
9

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
10

Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive

Feb 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope gives nun voting rights in Synod of Bishops

Pope Francis holds a candle during a Mass on the World Day of Consecrated Life at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Feb. 2. (Photo: Vatican Media/AFP)

Pope Francis has made history by appointing a nun as an undersecretary to the Synod of Bishops with voting rights.

The pope on Feb. 5 appointed 52-year-old Sister Nathalie Becquart from France, giving her voting rights in the body that advises him on crucial issues taken up by the Church.

Sister Becquart of the Xaviere Sisters congregation has been working with the synod since 2019 as a consultant.

Cardinal Mario Grech, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, said the appointment showed that "a door has opened."

With the possibility "that she will participate with the right to vote, a door has been open. We will then see what other steps could be taken in the future," the Maltese cardinal said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Set up by Pope Paul VI in 1965, the Synod of Bishops is a permanent institution "to keep alive the spirit of collegiality engendered by the conciliar experience."

Father Luis Marin de San Martin, a priest from Spain, was also appointed as a new undersecretary of the synod.

Working with Cardinal Grech, Father Marin and Sister Becquart will prepare the Vatican's synod on synodality, slated for October 2022.

On many occasions, Pope Francis has expressed the desire for greater participation of women in the Church's decision-making process.

In another first in the Church, in May 2019, Pope Francis appointed Sister Becquart and two other women as consultors for the General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops on Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment.

Related News

Recently, the pope formally changed canon law to allow women to participate at the altar.

Sister Becquart had earlier served as director of the National Service for Youth Evangelization and Vocations in France and was the first woman to hold that position.

With the appointment of Sister Becquart, "the role of women in the life of the Church" is getting clear because "a synodal Church is a Church characterized by listening," Cardinal Grech said during an interview with Italian media.

Sister Becquart joined her congregation in August 1995 and took her final vows in September 2005.

Father Marin belongs to the Order of St. Augustine. He holds a licentiate in spiritual theology from the Pontifical Comillas University in Madrid and another in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1992.

The Synod on the Pan-Amazon Region in 2019 saw 35 women auditors attending the special assembly. However, none of them had voting rights.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Caritas: Access to vaccine not as equitable as it should be
Caritas: Access to vaccine not as equitable as it should be
World must realize common humanity or fall apart, pope says
World must realize common humanity or fall apart, pope says
Christianity without liturgy is absent of Christ, pope says
Christianity without liturgy is absent of Christ, pope says
As regional restrictions ease, Vatican Museums reopens to the public
As regional restrictions ease, Vatican Museums reopens to the public
Vatican stamps highlight papal engagement in interreligious dialogue
Vatican stamps highlight papal engagement in interreligious dialogue
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Feb 8, 2021
Dialogue only way to end Myanmar crisis, say bishops
Feb 8, 2021
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Feb 8, 2021
Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations
Feb 8, 2021
Korean Church ponders new approach amid pandemic
Feb 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021
What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021

Features

Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope warns of Italian demographic winter

Pope warns of “Italian demographic winter”
The Gospel and respect for humiliated women

The Gospel and respect for humiliated women
Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID19 vaccines

Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Promote social justice national stability pope tells Myanmar leaders

Promote social justice, national stability, pope tells Myanmar leaders
French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops

French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules

Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules
Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation

Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich

Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.