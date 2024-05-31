News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope: Gift of vocation must be 'kept and cultivated every day'

Pope Francis sends his greetings to Brazil’s Congress of Consecrated Religious Life and praises their various charisms
Pope Francis with Sister Eliane Cordeiro de Souza, President of the CRB.

Pope Francis with Sister Eliane Cordeiro de Souza, President of the CRB. (Photo: Vatican News)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service
Published: May 31, 2024 05:14 AM GMT
Updated: May 31, 2024 05:18 AM GMT

Through the gift of their vocation and their different charisms, consecrated men and women play a central role in the Catholic Church's mission to spread the Gospel, Pope Francis said.

"Indeed in many places on the planet, the first proclamation of the Gospel bears the face of consecrated men and women who take up with great commitment and dedication of their lives the Lord's mandate: 'Go into the world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature,'" the pope said, quoting St. Mark's Gospel.

Pope Francis' comments came in a message to participants in a conference for consecrated religious life in Brazil released by the Vatican on May 30. The theme for the conference is taken from Jesus' instruction to the disciples in St. John's Gospel: "Remain in my love."

The pope told participants that "the gift of the vocation must be kept and cultivated every day, so that it produces good fruits in the life of every religious man and woman."

To live out one's vocation in a good way, "it is necessary to remain in His love, through constant dialogue with Jesus in daily prayer and faithfulness to the vows that express our consecration in a beautiful way," he wrote.

Citing his homily for World Day for Consecrated Life in 2020, Pope Francis said that in consecrated life: "poverty is not a colossal effort, but a higher freedom;" chastity is not "austere sterility, but the way to love without possessing;" and "obedience is not a discipline, but victory over our own chaos, in the way of Jesus."

The pope congratulated the Conference of Religious Men and Women of Brazil for their 70 years of service to the church, and he encouraged them to live in the present while sustained by their specific charisms and "to look to the future with hope."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Toshihiro Sakai of Osaka-Takamatsu, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Weizhu Zhang of Xinxiang, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Saw Yaw Han of Kengtung, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Dominic Van Manh Nguyên of Da Lat, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
South Africans heed bishops call for 'good' polls turnout
South Africans heed bishops call for 'good' polls turnout
Italian bishops ready to launch study of abuse cases
Italian bishops ready to launch study of abuse cases
Pope: Gift of vocation must be 'kept and cultivated every day'
Pope: Gift of vocation must be 'kept and cultivated every day'
China warns critics of Hong Kong security law
China warns critics of Hong Kong security law
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.