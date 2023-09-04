Pope Francis wraps up memorable trip to Mongolia

Stresses the importance of diverse communities coming together to provide compassionate support for the common good

Children in traditional attire welcome Pope Francis arriving for a meeting with charity workers and for the inauguration of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 4. Pope Francis, on the final day of his historic visit to Mongolia, headed to the capital's outskirts to inaugurate a homeless shelter and clinic in a poor area of Ulaanbaatar. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis concluded his historic visit to Mongolia on Sept. 4 by inaugurating the ‘House of Mercy,’ a homeless shelter and symbol of the Church's commitment to extending a helping hand to those in need.

This multi-purpose facility will provide health care to the most needy — the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and migrants — in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

Two hours later, at 11.40 local time, the pope was escorted to the papal plane by the Mongolian Foreign Minister, Battsetseg Batmunk.

In a heartfelt address to charity workers at the House of Mercy, Francis expressed profound gratitude for the warm reception he had received during his stay.

He again lauded the Church's enduring dedication to acts of charity, underlining the four foundational pillars of communion, liturgy, service, and witness that have defined its identity throughout history.

The House of Mercy, the pope said “stands as a concrete expression of that care for others that is the hallmark of the Christian community; for where we find welcome, hospitality and openness to others, we breathe in “the fragrance of Christ” (cf. 2 Cor. 2:15).”

He fervently encouraged volunteers to embrace selfless service, emphasizing the transformative power of such acts not only on individuals but also on society as a whole.

“This House of Mercy is meant to be the point of reference for a variety of charitable works … A safe haven, in other words, where people can find a listening ear and an understanding heart,” Francis emphasized.

He said like many other initiatives supported by Catholic institutions this new undertaking is also special, “since here it is the particular Church that carries out the work, coordinating the efforts of all the missionary groups, while preserving a clearly local identity, as an authentic expression of the Apostolic Prefecture as a whole.”

“I very much like the name you chose to give it: the House of Mercy. Those two words contain a definition of the Church, which is called to be a home where all are welcome and can experience a higher love that stirs and moves the heart: the tender and provident love of the Father, who wants us to be brothers and sisters in his house,” the pope remarked.

Pope Francis also stressed the importance of diverse communities coming together to provide compassionate support, transcending religious boundaries for the common good.

Speaking at the House of Mercy, the pope said, “The true progress of a nation is not gauged by economic wealth, much less by investment in the illusory power of armaments, but by its ability to provide for the health, education and integral development of its people.”

He said he would like to encourage the people of Mongolia, “who are well known for their generosity and capacity for self-sacrifice, to engage in volunteer work, placing themselves at the service of others.”

“Here, at the House of Mercy, you have a ‘training ground’ that is always open, where you can exercise your desires for good and train your hearts,” Francis assured them.

