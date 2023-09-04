News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Pope Francis wraps up memorable trip to Mongolia

Stresses the importance of diverse communities coming together to provide compassionate support for the common good

Pope Francis wraps up memorable trip to Mongolia

Children in traditional attire welcome Pope Francis arriving for a meeting with charity workers and for the inauguration of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 4. Pope Francis, on the final day of his historic visit to Mongolia, headed to the capital's outskirts to inaugurate a homeless shelter and clinic in a poor area of Ulaanbaatar. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: September 04, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: September 04, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Pope Francis concluded his historic visit to Mongolia on Sept. 4 by inaugurating the ‘House of Mercy,’ a homeless shelter and symbol of the Church's commitment to extending a helping hand to those in need.

This multi-purpose facility will provide health care to the most needy — the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and migrants — in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

Two hours later, at 11.40 local time, the pope was escorted to the papal plane by the Mongolian Foreign Minister, Battsetseg Batmunk.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In a heartfelt address to charity workers at the House of Mercy, Francis expressed profound gratitude for the warm reception he had received during his stay.

He again lauded the Church's enduring dedication to acts of charity, underlining the four foundational pillars of communion, liturgy, service, and witness that have defined its identity throughout history.

The House of Mercy, the pope said “stands as a concrete expression of that care for others that is the hallmark of the Christian community; for where we find welcome, hospitality and openness to others, we breathe in “the fragrance of Christ” (cf. 2 Cor. 2:15).”

He fervently encouraged volunteers to embrace selfless service, emphasizing the transformative power of such acts not only on individuals but also on society as a whole.

“This House of Mercy is meant to be the point of reference for a variety of charitable works … A safe haven, in other words, where people can find a listening ear and an understanding heart,” Francis emphasized.

He said like many other initiatives supported by Catholic institutions this new undertaking is also special, “since here it is the particular Church that carries out the work, coordinating the efforts of all the missionary groups, while preserving a clearly local identity, as an authentic expression of the Apostolic Prefecture as a whole.”

“I very much like the name you chose to give it: the House of Mercy. Those two words contain a definition of the Church, which is called to be a home where all are welcome and can experience a higher love that stirs and moves the heart: the tender and provident love of the Father, who wants us to be brothers and sisters in his house,” the pope remarked.

Pope Francis also stressed the importance of diverse communities coming together to provide compassionate support, transcending religious boundaries for the common good.

Speaking at the House of Mercy, the pope said, “The true progress of a nation is not gauged by economic wealth, much less by investment in the illusory power of armaments, but by its ability to provide for the health, education and integral development of its people.”

He said he would like to encourage the people of Mongolia, “who are well known for their generosity and capacity for self-sacrifice, to engage in volunteer work, placing themselves at the service of others.”

“Here, at the House of Mercy, you have a ‘training ground’ that is always open, where you can exercise your desires for good and train your hearts,” Francis assured them.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope addresses Catholics in China during Mongolia visit Pope addresses Catholics in China during Mongolia visit
Pope Francis wraps up memorable trip to Mongolia Pope Francis wraps up memorable trip to Mongolia
Iran sentences 2 women journalists to jail time Iran sentences 2 women journalists to jail time
Syria scraps notorious military field courts Syria scraps notorious military field courts
Young Mongolian Catholics thrilled to join papal Mass Young Mongolian Catholics thrilled to join papal Mass
Mongolian faith leaders join pope to stress world peace Mongolian faith leaders join pope to stress world peace
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Bangkok

Archdiocese of Bangkok

In a land area of 18,831 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory includes Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi,

Read more
Archdiocese of Chongqing

Archdiocese of Chongqing

Chongqing is at the center of 5 neighboring provinces, with Sichuan to its west. Chongqing was once part of Sichuan. It

Read more
Archdiocese of Changanacherry

Archdiocese of Changanacherry

The archdiocese of Changanacherry is the largest Catholic diocese in Kerala state. It is one of the first two

Read more
Diocese of Legazpi

Diocese of Legazpi

In a land area of 2,552.6 square kilometers with a total coastline of 354 kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.