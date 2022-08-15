News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis urges help for drought-hit Somalia

The pope on Sunday drew attention to the humanitarian crisis that the UN says has displaced one million people

Pope Francis urges help for drought-hit Somalia

Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace during the weekly Angelus prayer in the Vatican on Aug. 14. (Photo: AFP)

Vatican News

By Vatican News

Published: August 15, 2022 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 15, 2022 04:59 AM GMT

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN says has displaced one million people.

The 85-year-old pontiff drew attention to what he called the "serious humanitarian crisis" in Somalia and parts of surrounding countries after his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican.

"The people of this region, already living in very precarious conditions, are now in a deadly period due to drought," he said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"I hope that international solidarity can respond to this emergency.

"Unfortunately, war diverts attention and resources, but these are the goals that demand the most commitment -- the fight against hunger, health, education."

Somalia and its neighbours in the Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya are gripped by the worst drought in more than 40 years after four failed rainy seasons that have decimated crops and livestock.

More than 755,000 people have fled their homes but remain within Somalia's borders, which, when added to those who have fled abroad, brings the total to a million, the UN refugee agency UNHCR and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said Thursday.

"Starvation is now haunting the entire country," said Mohamed Abdi, the NRC's country director in Somalia.

Conflict-wracked Somalia is particularly ill-equipped to cope with the situation, with a grinding Islamist insurgency limiting humanitarian access to parts of the country. Al-Shabaab militants have ratcheted up their attacks in recent months.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines bans five 'subversive' textbooks Philippines bans five 'subversive' textbooks
Taiwan arrests spur mass trafficking to Cambodia probe Taiwan arrests spur mass trafficking to Cambodia probe
Vietnamese Catholics remember martyrs with passion Vietnamese Catholics remember martyrs with passion
Indian Christians challenge bill against ‘mass conversion’ Indian Christians challenge bill against ‘mass conversion’
75 years of Indian independence and the outlook's bleak 75 years of Indian independence and the outlook's bleak
Pope Francis urges help for drought-hit Somalia Pope Francis urges help for drought-hit Somalia
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

African Catholic actor wants to evangelize through cinema

African Catholic actor wants to evangelize through cinema

Well-known actor and film producer in Ivory Coast is not shy about using the big screen to share his Catholic faith

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.