News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis urges dialogue over Sudan situation

France, Italy, Turkey and the United States are all evacuating citizens from Sudan

This handout photograph taken on April 23 and released by the Etat Major des Armees (French defense staff) shows French and other nationalities people as they embark at the French military air base in Khartoum to fly to Djibouti on April 23, during the

This handout photograph taken on April 23 and released by the Etat Major des Armees (French defense staff) shows French and other nationalities people as they embark at the French military air base in Khartoum to fly to Djibouti on April 23, during the "Sagittaire" evacuation of around 100 people from Sudan on the first French flight out of the war-hit country after a "complicated" rescue operation. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Vatican City

By AFP, Vatican City

Published: April 24, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: April 24, 2023 05:12 AM GMT

Pope Francis on Sunday called for dialogue between warring military factions in Sudan as a bloody outbreak of fighting entered a second week.

"Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan.

"That is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume," the pontiff said during traditional Sunday prayers in Saint Peter's Square in Rome.

"I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters," he added.

France, Italy, Turkey and the United States are all evacuating citizens from Sudan.

Ferocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group -- which has seen fighting with tanks in densely populated Khartoum and air strikes launched by fighter jets -- have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

The move was a key condition of a deal aimed at restoring Sudan's democratic transition after the military toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests.

The two men had joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir's downfall, before turning on each other.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Where does Bishop Chow’s China trip lead? Where does Bishop Chow’s China trip lead?
Indonesian cop’s removal sought for threatening journalist Indonesian cop’s removal sought for threatening journalist
Vietnamese Catholic community in Korea marks 20th anniversary Vietnamese Catholic community in Korea marks 20th anniversary
Philippines bestows special status on centuries-old church Philippines bestows special status on centuries-old church
Cambodian opposition activist bailed, joins defectors Cambodian opposition activist bailed, joins defectors
Malaysian Church mourns pioneering bishop Malaysian Church mourns pioneering bishop
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.