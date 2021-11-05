Pope Francis urged to visit India

Pakistani Cardinal Joseph Coutts made a call for interfaith harmony and unity as he visited the biggest Hindu temple in Karachi on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. This is the first time a cardinal has celebrated Diwali in a Hindu temple in Pakistan.

Cardinal Coutts wore a headscarf as he visited the Shri Swaminarayan temple and a Sikh shrine in the same compound on Wednesday, accompanied by some priests. Temple trustees presented the cardinal and priests with sweets and traditional shawls from Sindh province.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts (second from right) celebrates the Hindu festival of Diwali at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Karachi, Pakistan, on Nov. 3. (Photo supplied)

The staff of various church commissions joined Hindu families in lighting up the evening with sparklers. More than 200 attended the two-hour ceremony held amid tight security by police and rangers. Christian activists and organizations also shared Diwali greetings on social media.

Gestures of interfaith harmony are essential in Pakistan, where minorities face routine abuses and violence from religious extremists.

Thousands of Catholics in Bangladesh flocked to a popular Marian shrine to pray and express their gratitude to Mary for saving them from the pandemic.

Church officials said about 20,000 Catholics, mostly ethnic tribal people, attended the annual pilgrimage at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Baromari in Sherpur district from October 28-29. The pilgrims joined a candlelit rosary procession on the hilly roads around the shrine and participated in confessions before the pilgrimage ended with a special feast day Mass on Friday.

A woman places a candle at the feet of a Marian statue at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Baromari in Sherpur district of Bangladesh on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of Ujjal Gomes)

The large-scale celebration came a year after the annual pilgrimage was cut short to six hours last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic when some 1,500 selected pilgrims were allowed to attend.

Popular devotion to Mary and St. Anthony is common among Catholics in Bangladesh, where some 400,000 Bengali and ethnic faithful live in two archdioceses and six dioceses in the Muslim-majority country.

China’s communist government has intensified a crackdown on a controversial Christian cult, the Church of Almighty God, with 600 members jailed this year alone.

Media reports says the members were detained without trial for up to two years before they were sentenced to six months to seven years in prison across China until September.

Chinese authorities have jailed 600 members of the Church of Almighty God, a controversial Christian cult movement banned in the communist country. (Photo: Bitter Winter)

In the eastern province of Shandong, some 237 members of the church were sentenced to prison terms and hefty monetary fines. Among the convicts were people aged below 20 and above 67. In August, a female cult member died in prison for unknown reasons.

The Church of Almighty God is believed to have 3-4 million members in China and is led by a Chinese couple based in New York who declared an open war against the atheist Chinese Communist Party. The group is banned in China for its anti-government stance.

Military soldiers in Myanmar have threatened to kill a Catholic priest after accusing him of collecting funds for a local militia. The priest encountered soldiers on his way back to his parish in a car with five other people after buying fertilizers for the garden on October 30.

The soldiers stopped the car, inspected the passengers’ bags and threatened to shoot the priest dead if he was seen traveling again. The priest hails from Pekhon Diocese in Myanmar’s Shan state, which is among the worst violence-hit areas along with Loikaw Diocese in Kayah state.

An aerial view on Oct. 30 of Thantlang in Chin state, where more than 160 buildings have been destroyed by shelling by the Myanmar military, according to local media. (Photo: AFP)

Since the military coup of February, fighting has escalated between the military and the combined rebel forces of the Karenni Army and Karenni People's Defence Force. More than 100,000 displaced people have sought shelters in churches, convents and makeshift camps.

The military has targeted priests and pastors, bombed and vandalized churches in the predominantly Christian region.

The government of Timor-Leste has conferred the country’s highest national honor on the most senior Catholic bishop days after his death.