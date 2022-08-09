News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis to visit Ukraine before Kazakhstan trip

Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See says the pope plans on visiting the war-torn nation before his September visit to Kazakhstan

Pope Francis (left) shaking hands with Andrii Yurash, Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, at the Vatican on Aug. 6.

Pope Francis (left) shaking hands with Andrii Yurash, Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, at the Vatican on Aug. 6. (Photo: Vatican Media/ AFP)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: August 09, 2022 04:49 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2022 04:54 AM GMT

Pope Francis plans to make his long-awaited visit to Ukraine before his trip to Kazakhstan in September, said Andrii Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See.

In a series of tweets posted Aug. 6 after meeting with the pope, Yurash said the people of Ukraine "have been waiting for the pope" since the start of the war and will "be happy to greet him before his trip to Kazakhstan."

"I am very close to Ukraine and want to express this closeness (through) my visit to Ukraine," the pope said, according to the Ukrainian ambassador.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Moments of communication with (the) Holy Father are always inspirational," he said in a follow-up tweet. "Especially when there is a chance to discuss and promote subjects that are 'on the table' for a long time, like the pope's visit to Ukraine."

The pope expressed on several occasions his desire to not only visit Ukraine, but also Russia to plead for an end to the conflict.

In an interview with Catholic News Service July 18, Yurash said that while Ukraine was ready for a papal visit, he doubted the pope would be able to to visit Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "perfectly understands" what the pope's main message should be, the ambassador said.

"It will be demanding; it will be very concrete, emphasizing that Russia is responsible for the war and has to do everything to stop the war. (Putin) will not be willing to answer positively. So, in this case, negotiations would not be successful for either side," he told CNS.

Yurash said the war has strained relations between the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church, which he said is more aligned with the "interests of the Russian state."

Nevertheless, in an interview that aired in the United States July 11 on Univision, the Spanish-language network, Pope Francis confirmed that he will meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill during his Sept. 13-15 visit to Kazakhstan.

Both the pope and the Russian patriarch will participate at the Congress of World and Traditional Religions in the capital city, Nur-Sultan.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ex-seminarian’s gay marriage angers Filipino Catholics Ex-seminarian’s gay marriage angers Filipino Catholics
Myanmar: Has the tide turned? Myanmar: Has the tide turned?
Pakistan Church rejects sex allegations against archbishop Pakistan Church rejects sex allegations against archbishop
Papuan scribe bags Indonesia's press freedom award Papuan scribe bags Indonesia's press freedom award
Taiwan holds military drill amid fears of invasion Taiwan holds military drill amid fears of invasion
Indonesian Catholics hold tourism fest amid Komodo row Indonesian Catholics hold tourism fest amid Komodo row
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Christians in Nigerias ruling party decry marginalization skewed appointments

Christians in Nigeria's ruling party decry marginalization, skewed appointments

Christians look to 2023 general elections to make a difference for better, more equitable appointments based on religion

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.