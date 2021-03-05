X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year

Opening Mass to mark 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines to take place at the Vatican on March 14

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 05, 2021 09:38 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
2

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income

Mar 3, 2021
3

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
4

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
5

A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong

Mar 4, 2021
6

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
7

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
8

Freedom of speech 'under threat in Thailand'

Mar 3, 2021
9

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages

Mar 4, 2021
10

Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar

Mar 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year

Pope Francis is to celebrate the opening Mass to mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines at an event at the Vatican on March 14. (Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)

Pope Francis is to celebrate the opening Mass to mark the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines, the country’s bishops’ conference has announced.

The papal Mass will take place at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on March 14, the bishops’ conference said, adding that confirmation came from a Filipino priest based in Rome.

It was also confirmed that Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the pope’s vicar in Rome, will be present.

Filipino seminarians and clergymen in Rome will likewise join the event.

Italy hosts the largest population of overseas Filipino workers in western Europe. According to government statistics, there are about 168,000 Filipinos in the country.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“We are happy to tell the Filipino faithful that our beloved Holy Father will participate in our celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines by presiding over the opening Mass at the Vatican,” the Philippine bishops said, adding that the celebration would be broadcast live.

“This is a time for the entire Philippine nation to be one in prayer and in faith and pray as one nation.” 

After the Mass, the pope will lead the traditional recitation of the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

Philippine dioceses are to kick off celebrations on April 4, Easter Sunday, by adopting a specific theme that reflects pastoral priorities in the Philippine Church.

“We have chosen the motto ‘Missio ad Gentes,’ which means ‘Gifted to Give’ taken from the Gospel of St. Matthew as a theme,” the bishops said.

Related News

Several churchgoers said they hoped the pope would try and speak the Filipino language during the Mass or in a message.

“I hope Pope Francis does greet us in Tagalog. We would love to hear that,” Manila churchgoer Albert Durado told UCA News.

Durado said St. John Paul II used to speak Tagalog during audiences with Filipinos present.

Others wished Pope Francis could visit the Philippines during the anniversary year to mark the celebration.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Indonesian prelate warns against use of 'black magic'
Indonesian prelate warns against use of 'black magic'
US tightens trade sanctions on Myanmar generals
US tightens trade sanctions on Myanmar generals
Thailand slides to 'not free' in world rankings
Thailand slides to 'not free' in world rankings
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people

Latest News

Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Mar 5, 2021
Indian Christians appeal for change of poll date
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
As deaths increase, archbishop says Tanzania must admit Covid-19 exists
Mar 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021

Features

Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Mar 5, 2021
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A very worrisome trip

A very worrisome trip
Johnson Johnson vaccine raises moral concerns say US Catholic bishops

Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises moral concerns, say US Catholic bishops
Iraqs religious heritage and its unhealed wounds

Iraq’s religious heritage and its unhealed wounds
Boredom is nonlife Inactivity is boredom

Boredom is non-life. Inactivity is boredom.

Pope meets the ayatollah whats at stake

Pope meets the ayatollah: what’s at stake

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, show us Your faithful love and have mercy on us forever

Lord, show us Your faithful love and have mercy on us forever
May the martyrdom bring light of Christ

May the martyrdom bring light of Christ
Saint Colette of Corbie | Saint of the Day

Saint Colette of Corbie | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.