News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille

The pontiff is making a two-day trip to France's second-largest city, a historic gateway for immigrants

Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille

In Marseille, Pope Francis is expected to insist on the causes of migration, from poverty to climate change, and urge greater tolerance. (Photo: Vatican News)

AFP, Vatican City

By AFP, Vatican City

Published: September 18, 2023 04:54 AM GMT

Updated: September 18, 2023 04:58 AM GMT

Calls for compassion for migrants suffering in North Africa and those attempting to reach Europe or die trying will be at the heart of Pope Francis's visit to Marseille this week.

The pontiff is making a two-day trip to France's second-largest city, a historic gateway for immigrants, where he is expected to insist on the causes of migration, from poverty to climate change, and urge greater tolerance.

He is also likely to address the horrors many migrants face in North Africa, from internment in brutal camps to being left by traffickers to die in the desert.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The visit comes as a surge in the number of migrant arrivals in Italy revives a bitter debate over how European countries manage asylum seekers.

"It represents a challenge that is not easy, as we also see from the news in recent days, but which must be faced together," Francis said after his Angelus prayer on Sunday in Rome.

"It is essential for the future of all, which will be prosperous only if it is built on fraternity, putting human dignity and real people, especially those most in need, in first place," he said.

The Marseille trip comes as Francis, 86, is in increasingly fragile health, saying on his return from Mongolia this month that papal voyages were not as easy as they used to be.

But he continues to travel widely, focusing on the smaller Catholic communities the Vatican calls the peripheries.

He is visiting Marseille first and foremost to take part in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops and young people.

"I will go to Marseille, but not to France," Francis said in August, despite the risk of offending French Catholics, in particular those on the conservative fringe, who think he goes too far with his messages of compassion for migrants.

The port city is a key destination for migrants from North Africa -- and is also home to some of the poorest neighborhoods in Europe, many of which are plagued by drug trafficking.

"The problem that concerns me is the Mediterranean problem... The exploitation of migrants is criminal," Francis said in August.

More than 2,300 migrants have died so far this year attempting the Mediterranean crossing from North Africa, according to the UN.

Mediterranean 'cemetery' 

The Marseille event, "Mediterranean Meetings", will look at themes including economic inequality, migration and climate change.

The pope is expected to speak to bishops active in North Africa in particular about the challenges there.

"The Mediterranean is a cemetery. But it's not the biggest: the biggest cemetery is in North Africa," Francis told reporters in August. "It's terrible. That's why I'm going to Marseille."

The pope will start at the Basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde, a symbolic monument overlooking the city, for a prayer with the clergy on Friday afternoon.

That will be followed by a moment of meditation with representatives of other religions in front of a memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea.

On Saturday morning, he will take part in the closing "Mediterranean Meetings" session at the Palais du Pharo overlooking the port, before leading a mass in the Velodrome stadium for about 57,000 participants.

'All the misery' 

French President Emmanuel Macron will be at the final mass, a decision that sparked controversy among left-wing politicians in the strictly secular country.

Some also accuse Macron of having postponed the presentation of a bill on end-of-life care, a debate likely to include discussion over extending euthanasia laws -- a red flag to the Catholic Church -- so as not to interfere with the visit.

The Jesuit pope has a cordial relationship with Macron, who was himself Jesuit-educated, and the leaders have already seen each other three times.

"There is a real familiarity, a real complicity between Macron and the pope," Vatican journalist Bernard Lecomte told AFP.

Crowd-loving Francis, the first pope to visit France since Benedict XVI in 2008, will ride in his "popemobile" up the city's Avenue du Prado after the mass.

Throughout his visit, he will be accompanied by the archbishop of Marseille, Jean-Marc Aveline, a close friend who was made cardinal in 2022.

Around 5,000 police and other security forces will be mobilized for the trip, one welcomed by some residents -- though others have questioned whether Francis understands the challenges large numbers of migrants pose to the city.

"I don't entirely agree with the pope when he says 'we must welcome all migrants'," said Yvette Devallois, 69, who is active in her local parish.

"We welcome migrants, but still, we can't take in all the misery in the world."

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
When I was a stranger and homeless, you welcomed me - says the Lord.
Reply

Latest News

First Korean saint’s statue unveiled at the Vatican First Korean saint’s statue unveiled at the Vatican
The 12,500-kilometer ‘zero waste’ journey The 12,500-kilometer ‘zero waste’ journey
The Kim-Putin summit should worry rest of the world The Kim-Putin summit should worry rest of the world
Parish forgives vandal behind beheaded Jesus statue in Louisiana Parish forgives vandal behind beheaded Jesus statue in Louisiana
One in 10 Japanese are older than 80 One in 10 Japanese are older than 80
Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Banmaw

Diocese of Banmaw

Banmaw Diocese is situated in the southeast part of the Kachin State and borders China to the east, Myitkyina Diocese

Read more
Diocese of Xichang

Diocese of Xichang

In a land area of approximately 120,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Xichang and

Read more
Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

The Diocese of Qizhou/Kichow/Qichun was a diocese located in the city of Qizhou in

Read more
Eparchy of Marthandom

Eparchy of Marthandom

It is believed that Saint Thomas, one of the Apostles, came to India in 52 A.D. Out of the seven and a half churches

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.