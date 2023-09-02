News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Pope Francis stresses diplomatic links with Mongolia

Mongolia has demonstrated an uncommon ability to integrate different voices and experiences, Francis says

Pope Francis stresses diplomatic links with Mongolia

Pope Francis (center right) and Mongolia's Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai hold a meeting in Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 2. (Photo: Alberto Pizzoli / POOL / AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: September 02, 2023 07:27 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2023 07:56 AM GMT

Pope Francis has stressed the importance of the Vatican’s diplomatic links with Mongolia while addressing President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh and other political leaders of the country sandwiched between Russia and China.

Although modern diplomatic ties between the Holy See and the Buddhist-majority nation are only three decades old, their historical connection dates back to the 13th century, when Franciscan friar John of Plano Carpini (1185-1252) visited the Mongol empire, said the visiting pope on Sept. 2.

Friar John “visited Guyug, the third Mongol Emperor, and presented to the Grand Khan an official missive from Pope Innocent IV,” he said while addressing the government authorities, civil society members and the diplomatic corps at Ikh Mongol, the hall of the State Palace.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mongolia appointed its first ambassador to the Holy See in December 2022, 30 years after they established diplomatic links. However, the Holy See has yet to establish its embassy in Mongolia.

The negotiations presently taking place for a bilateral agreement between Mongolia and the Holy See “represent an important means for the attainment of the conditions essential for the pursuit of the ordinary activities in which the Catholic Church is engaged,” the pope said.

Besides the specifically religious aspect, such an agreement could help “numerous initiatives in the service of integral human development, carried out not least in the areas of education, healthcare, social assistance, research and cultural advancement," Francis told the gathering.

From ancient times to the present, Mongolia has preserved its roots while opening itself to the “great global challenges of development and democracy,” he said.

Mongolia maintains a broad network of diplomatic relations and is an active member of the United Nations, its efforts to promote human rights and peace play a significant role in the heart of the great Asian continent and on the international scene, the pope said.

He also lauded Mongolia’s determination “to halt nuclear proliferation and to present yourselves before the world as a country free of nuclear weapons.”

"Mongolia is a democratic nation that pursues a peaceful foreign policy but also proposes to play an important role on behalf of world peace. It is significant too that, providently, capital punishment no longer appears in your judicial system,” Francis said.

He said Mongolia’s “ancient leaders taught you to keep your gaze fixed on high and on the vastness of the landscape. They demonstrated an uncommon ability to integrate different voices and experiences, also from a religious standpoint.

A respectful and conciliatory attitude was shown with regard to the variety of sacred traditions, as is witnessed by the different places of worship – including one Christian site – preserved in the ancient capital Kharakhorum.

As a result, it was almost natural that you arrived at the freedom of thought and of religion now enshrined in your Constitution.

Francis said the Church, an ancient and global institution, “embodies a noble and fruitful spiritual tradition that has contributed to the development of entire nations in numerous fields of human activity, from the sciences to literature, from the arts to political and social life.

"I am certain that Mongolian Catholics will continue to offer readily their proper contribution to the building of a prosperous and secure society, in dialogue and cooperation with all others who dwell in this great land kissed by the sky," he said.

Pope Francis' visit to Mongolia, second to the region after his September trip to Kazakhstan, is considered geopolitically strategic.

Observers say while the visit may encourage Mongolia's tiny Church Catholic Church, the Vatican may also be looking to make inroads with the country's more powerful neighbors -- China and Russia.

The Vatican has been working to have control over the Catholic Church in China and last year renewed a deal with China on appointments of bishops. The Vatican has also sought to broker an end to the war in Ukraine with Russia.

Pope Francis said the Mongol empire could embrace “such distant and varied lands over the centuries” is testimony to the “ability of your ancestors to acknowledge the outstanding qualities of the peoples present in its immense territory and to put those qualities at the service of a common development.”

“This model should be valued and re-proposed in our own day,” said and prayed that “on this earth devastated by countless conflicts, there be a renewal, respectful of international laws, of the conditions of what was once the pax mongolica, that is, the absence of conflicts," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Taiwan expresses support to Vatican-China exchange Taiwan expresses support to Vatican-China exchange
Pope visit shines light on Mongolia's vibrant Catholic community Pope visit shines light on Mongolia's vibrant Catholic community
Pope Francis stresses diplomatic links with Mongolia Pope Francis stresses diplomatic links with Mongolia
Polish family's beatification highlights church's wartime role Polish family's beatification highlights church's wartime role
Pope thanks homeless in Rome for helping with Ukraine aid Pope thanks homeless in Rome for helping with Ukraine aid
Joy, surprise and ‘a scare’ as pope welcomed in Mongolia Joy, surprise and ‘a scare’ as pope welcomed in Mongolia
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kandy

Diocese of Kandy

Kandy is a hilly area in the Central province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 5,620.1 square kilometers.

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Diocese of Niigata

Diocese of Niigata

In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagasaki

Archdiocese of Nagasaki

In a land area of 4,104 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Nagasaki

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.