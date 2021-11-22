Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta
Updated: November 22, 2021 09:48 AM GMT
Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao wants to run for president next year. (Photo supplied)
Pope Francis has revoked the priesthood status of a diocesan priest in Timor-Leste who aims to run for president in the Catholic-majority nation.The revocation was made public in a communique addressed to Catholics on Nov. 21 in Baucau Diocese, to which Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao belongs.
“Through this communique, from today onwards, Mr. Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao will live his life as an ordinary layman and continue to bear witness to the faith as a good layman,” the communique said.
Vicar General Father Alipio Pinto Gusmao and Vice Chancellor Father Deonisio Guterres Soares, who signed the communique, stated that Gusmao "lived his life as an ordinary layman in society, but the sacrament of priesthood he had received was not cancelled.""Thus, people who are in a situation of deathly danger and there is no priest to be given the sacrament of confession immediately, Martinho Gusmao can administer the sacrament of confession and give official absolution of sins," they said.
Timor-Leste has scheduled presidential elections for March and Gusmao said he would run as an independent
They also expressed gratitude for Gusmao's service as a priest and asked Catholics to pray that he “will still be able to be a good layman and continue to bear witness to his faith as a Christian in the community.The announcement follows a letter sent by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, on Oct. 15 to Gusmao.Father Gusmao submitted a resignation letter in January 2020 to the bishop of Baucau, Dom Basilio Nascimento — who died last month — and a letter to the pope in February 2020.Bishop Nascimento suspended Gusmao from priestly duties in August.
