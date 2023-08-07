Pope Francis responds to questions about abuse, his health

Pope Francis met privately with abuse survivors in Lisbon and spoke on the issue during news conference on flight to Rome

Pope Francis talks to journalists during his return flight to Rome after attending the World Youth Day (WYD) gathering of young Catholics, in Lisbon, on Aug. 6. (Photo: AFP)

After a five-day trip to Portugal, which recently came to terms with its own clerical sex abuse crisis, Pope Francis said the Catholic Church must abandon its practice of covering up abuse and instead be "very open" about how it is confronting the crime.

During a news conference on the pope's return flight to Rome from Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 6, the pope said bishops who have not adopted a "zero tolerance" policy toward abuse need to "take charge of that irresponsibility."

Pope Francis had met privately with abuse survivors for more than an hour Aug. 2 during his stay in Lisbon for World Youth Day; he told reporters they "dialogued about this plague" of abuse.

"The church used to follow the conduct that is followed in families and neighborhoods: it covers up," he said, adding that addressing abuse must take in those places, too.

Speaking directly with abuse survivors, as he has done on several of his international trips, is "good for me, not because I like to listen to it but because it helps me take charge of that tragedy," he said.

Speaking about abuse more generally, Pope Francis called child pornography "one of the gravest plagues in the whole world," noting how it has become easily accessible on any cell phone.

"This comes into our homes. Sexual abuse with minors is filmed live. Where is it filmed? Who is responsible?" the pope asked. "I want to stress this, because we don't realize that things are so radical."

He also identified other types of abuse that need to be addressed in the word, such as child labor and the ongoing practice of female genital mutilation.

