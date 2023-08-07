News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pope Francis responds to questions about abuse, his health

Pope Francis met privately with abuse survivors in Lisbon and spoke on the issue during news conference on flight to Rome

Pope Francis responds to questions about abuse, his health

Pope Francis talks to journalists during his return flight to Rome after attending the World Youth Day (WYD) gathering of young Catholics, in Lisbon, on Aug. 6. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: August 07, 2023 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: August 07, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

After a five-day trip to Portugal, which recently came to terms with its own clerical sex abuse crisis, Pope Francis said the Catholic Church must abandon its practice of covering up abuse and instead be "very open" about how it is confronting the crime.

During a news conference on the pope's return flight to Rome from Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 6, the pope said bishops who have not adopted a "zero tolerance" policy toward abuse need to "take charge of that irresponsibility."

Pope Francis had met privately with abuse survivors for more than an hour Aug. 2 during his stay in Lisbon for World Youth Day; he told reporters they "dialogued about this plague" of abuse.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The church used to follow the conduct that is followed in families and neighborhoods: it covers up," he said, adding that addressing abuse must take in those places, too.

Speaking directly with abuse survivors, as he has done on several of his international trips, is "good for me, not because I like to listen to it but because it helps me take charge of that tragedy," he said.

Speaking about abuse more generally, Pope Francis called child pornography "one of the gravest plagues in the whole world," noting how it has become easily accessible on any cell phone.

"This comes into our homes. Sexual abuse with minors is filmed live. Where is it filmed? Who is responsible?" the pope asked. "I want to stress this, because we don't realize that things are so radical."

He also identified other types of abuse that need to be addressed in the word, such as child labor and the ongoing practice of female genital mutilation.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope winds up Portugal visit with outdoor Mass Pope winds up Portugal visit with outdoor Mass
Pope Francis responds to questions about abuse, his health Pope Francis responds to questions about abuse, his health
WYD 2027 will be in Seoul, South Korea, pope announces WYD 2027 will be in Seoul, South Korea, pope announces
Hun Sen's son appointed as new PM of Cambodia Hun Sen's son appointed as new PM of Cambodia
Sexual abuse: sin, crime and sickness Sexual abuse: sin, crime and sickness
Catholic university students win prize for antisemitism project Catholic university students win prize for antisemitism project
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dali

Diocese of Dali

In a land area of approximately 29,459 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Ramanathapuram

Diocese of Ramanathapuram

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers the civil districts of Coimbatore, Erode,

Read more
Diocese of Parañaque

Diocese of Parañaque

Parañaque diocese was one of two dioceses carved out of the Archdiocese of Manila. It was established on Dec. 7,

Read more
Archdiocese of Ozamiz

Archdiocese of Ozamiz

In a land area of 1,939.32 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Cities of Ozamis, Oroquieta, and Tangub

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.