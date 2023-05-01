News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine

Pope discusses the Holy See’s efforts to facilitate a truce in Ukraine and the return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the papal plane. (Photo: Vatican news)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 01, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

Updated: May 01, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

The Holy See has a project underway related to peace between Russia and Ukraine, but Pope Francis told reporters he could not talk about it yet.

"There is a mission underway that is not public yet; when it is public, I will tell you about it," Pope Francis told reporters traveling with him from Budapest, Hungary, back to Rome April 30.

He also said discussions already were underway with Indigenous communities in Canada for the repatriation of cultural artifacts held in the Vatican Museums.

Pope Francis had been asked whether, after giving three fragments of the Parthenon marbles to the Orthodox Church of Greece in March, he was planning to do the same with artifacts that have been traced to the Inuit, Métis and First Nations communities of Canada.

"This is the Seventh Commandment: if you have stolen something, you must give it back," he said.

"The restitution of Indigenous articles is underway with Canada -- at least we had agreed to do it," the pope said.

What can be returned to its rightful owners should be, the pope said.

"Sometimes you can't -- (when) there isn't a political or real, concrete possibility to do it -- but to the extent that you can return something, you should. This is good for everyone, so no one gets used to putting their hands in someone else's pocket."

On his two-hour flight back to Rome from Budapest, Pope Francis spent about 20 minutes answering five questions from reporters traveling with him. Other topics included his health, his travel plans and his discussions in Budapest with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and with Russia Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary.

Asked if he had spoken about peace in Ukraine or sought contacts with Moscow during his meetings with Orbán, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and with Metropolitan Hilarion, the pope responded that "peace is made by opening channels. You cannot create peace with closure. I invite everyone to open doors, channels of friendship."

As for his conversation with Metropolitan Hilarion, the pope said, "well, we weren't talking about Little Red Riding Hood."

"I am willing to do anything that must be done" to promote peace, he said.

Asked about his health, Pope Francis said that when he got sick in late March, he did not lose consciousness, as some media reported, but he was in such pain that he skipped lunch and went to take a nap.

"I did not lose consciousness but, yes, I had a high fever, and at 3 in the afternoon the doctor had me immediately taken to the hospital," he said. "It was a strong case of pneumonia in the lower part of the lungs."

He spent three nights March 29-April 1 in Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican press office had said his doctors diagnosed bronchitis.

The day before the trip to Hungary, Pope Francis said, he had seen his doctor, "who came to look at things a bit," and they spoke about his travel plans, which include Lisbon, Portugal, in early August for World Youth Day.

"You all can see for yourselves that things are not the same as they were two years ago," but "with the cane, I'm doing better. For now, the trip (to Lisbon) is not canceled," the pope said. "Then there is the trip to Marseille (France), a trip to Mongolia and there's another one that I don't remember."

"You see how the program keeps me moving," he said.

During the inflight news conference, Pope Francis refused to criticize Orbán directly on migration even though the prime minister has enacted a tough "no migrants" policy and built fences along Hungary's borders with Serbia and Croatia.

Asked about Hungary's policy, Pope Francis insisted -- as he has before -- that the European Union must act. Currently, he said, only five countries -- Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Spain and Malta -- are bearing a disproportionate burden in taking in hundreds of thousands of people fleeing poverty and civil strife.

After Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met Pope Francis at the Vatican April 27, the prime minister told reporters he had asked for the Vatican's help in returning to Ukraine children taken by force to Russia.

The Ukrainian government's "Children of War" website claimed, as of April 30, that 19,393 children had been forcibly removed from Ukraine and taken to Russia.

Asked on the plane if he thought the Vatican could help, Pope Francis responded, "I think so because the Holy See has been a go-between in some of the prisoner exchanges" between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Holy See is willing to try because it's the right thing and we have to help," the pope said. He explained it's not about helping with the war effort, but with a humanitarian cause.

"All humanitarian gestures help," he said. "Gestures of cruelty do not."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis
Pope Francis urges Hungarians to 'open doors' to migrants Pope Francis urges Hungarians to 'open doors' to migrants
Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine
Women ordained to the diaconate: synodal reflection Women ordained to the diaconate: synodal reflection
Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine
Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Diocese of Hpa-an

Diocese of Hpa-an

Hpa-an is the capital city of Kayin State. Karen State is composed of 3 districts and 7 townships. The three districts

Read more
Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Pope John Paul II erected the Latin rite diocese of Neyyattinkara, based in southern most part of Kerala state, on June

Read more
Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

The Cheju diocesan territory covers 1,847 square kilometers and includes the entire area of Jeju Special Self-Governing

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.