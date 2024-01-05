Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan

A Christian minister from the communist government in Kerala state of southern India has drawn flak from church leaders after he mocked Catholic bishops for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas Day lunch while violence against Christians continues in the country.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said that Christian leaders who joined the gathering did not discuss the continuing violence in India, particularly in the northeastern state of Manipur where more than 200 died and 50,000 were displaced in sectarian clashes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party is wooing Christians ahead of the national polls next year. On April 9, 2023, Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday in New Delhi and on Dec. 25, 2023, he hosted a Christmas lunch for Christian leaders. (Photo: AFP)

He alleged that bishops forgot Manipur when they took “wine and cake” served by Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has termed the statements as “irresponsible and inappropriate” and asked for a public apology.

Church leaders claimed they did speak about violence against Christians while Modi praised the community for its contributions to the country. Critics say Cherian’s remarks are politically motivated as Modi’s party seeks to woo Christian votes in Kerala state.

A South Korean inter-religious social welfare council has honored 27 individuals and institutions including five Catholic organizations for their work for the marginalized communities.

The awards by the Korean Council of Religious and Social Welfare were handed over to the recipients at the national capital Seoul last Wednesday. The awardees were hailed for their hard work and cooperation in the field of social welfare.

Some recipients pose for a photo after receiving awards at the 18th Religious Social Welfare Conference held in Seoul on Dec. 27. (Photo: CPBC)

Korean Catholic Church supports millions of people at home and abroad through various social welfare projects at the regional, diocesan, religious congregation, and organizational levels.

The church runs around 103 Catholic social welfare organizations, has 1,297 affiliated facilities, and more than 20,000 workers nationwide. These services are vital in the East Asian nation. Though South Korea is Asia’s fourth-largest economy and a developed country, about 15 percent of its people still live in poverty, the fourth-highest rate among 30 developed countries.

A state-run body in China has re-launched a propaganda film targeting Italy-based magazine, Bitter Winter, and its parent body, accusing them of promoting banned cult movements. National anti-cult organization China Anti-Xie-Jiao Association has been screening the film “The Bitter Winter of Belief: Sneaking Cults” across the country since late December.

The film slams the magazine and its parent body, the Center for Studies on New Religions, as promoters of cults banned by China including the Church of Almighty God. The film was first launched in Brussels last June. It has been screened all over China since Dec. 20.

A Chinese Christian is seen during a prayer gathering in this file image. (AFP)

Massimo Introvigne, head of CESNUR, dismissed the allegations and claimed the center and the magazine were targeted because they reported on violations of religious freedom and human rights in China, particularly on persecution of religious groups and movements.

Rights groups regularly rank China among the world's worst offenders of religious freedom and human rights.

Church groups in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority Flores Island have rushed to help villagers who fled their homes after a volcano erupted on New Year's Day. Around 2,400 people from six villages in East Flores Regency were evacuated to 11 temporary shelters following the powerful eruption of Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano.

Catholic charity Caritas has offered some 150 mats, 1,100 masks, 30 doses of mineral water, and 30 pieces of chicken eggs as of Wednesday. The eruption spewed volcanic ash across a six-kilometer area resulting in poor visibility.

Villagers from Indonesia’s Catholic-majority island of Flores are seen at an evacuation post following increased volcanic activity at Lewotobi Laki-laki. (Photo supplied)

Aid workers reported that the displaced people badly need food, clean water, storage tanks, cooking utensils, firewood, masks, sleeping equipment, sanitary napkins, tarpaulins, and food for babies and toddlers.

Flores Island is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Thousands in Catholic-majority Philippines have continued to flock to theaters to watch an award-winning film on three priests executed by the Spanish colonizers in the 19th century.