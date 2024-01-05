Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of a deadly earthquake that hit Japan on New Year’s Day
Pope Francis expressed his sadness and offered prayers for the victims of a deadly earthquake in Japan. In a telegram message sent by Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Tuesday, the pope offered his “blessings of consolation and strength” for the people of Japan’s quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture.
At least 78 people were killed and more than 50 were reported missing on Thursday as rescuers battled to reach hundreds still cut off from help three days after the disaster.
The 7.5-magnitude quake struck on Monday, followed by hundreds of aftershocks after the main powerful tremor. At least 330 people were injured while dozens of buildings crumbled.
Thousands of homes were without power and water while access was blocked in hard-hit areas. Earthquake is a common calamity in Japan. In 2011, a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Jan. 3 after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. (Photo: AFP)
A Christian minister from the communist government in Kerala state of southern India has drawn flak from church leaders after he mocked Catholic bishops for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas Day lunch while violence against Christians continues in the country.
Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said that Christian leaders who joined the gathering did not discuss the continuing violence in India, particularly in the northeastern state of Manipur where more than 200 died and 50,000 were displaced in sectarian clashes.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party is wooing Christians ahead of the national polls next year. On April 9, 2023, Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday in New Delhi and on Dec. 25, 2023, he hosted a Christmas lunch for Christian leaders. (Photo: AFP)
He alleged that bishops forgot Manipur when they took “wine and cake” served by Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has termed the statements as “irresponsible and inappropriate” and asked for a public apology.
Church leaders claimed they did speak about violence against Christians while Modi praised the community for its contributions to the country. Critics say Cherian’s remarks are politically motivated as Modi’s party seeks to woo Christian votes in Kerala state.
A South Korean inter-religious social welfare council has honored 27 individuals and institutions including five Catholic organizations for their work for the marginalized communities.
The awards by the Korean Council of Religious and Social Welfare were handed over to the recipients at the national capital Seoul last Wednesday. The awardees were hailed for their hard work and cooperation in the field of social welfare.
Some recipients pose for a photo after receiving awards at the 18th Religious Social Welfare Conference held in Seoul on Dec. 27. (Photo: CPBC)
Korean Catholic Church supports millions of people at home and abroad through various social welfare projects at the regional, diocesan, religious congregation, and organizational levels.
The church runs around 103 Catholic social welfare organizations, has 1,297 affiliated facilities, and more than 20,000 workers nationwide. These services are vital in the East Asian nation. Though South Korea is Asia’s fourth-largest economy and a developed country, about 15 percent of its people still live in poverty, the fourth-highest rate among 30 developed countries.
A state-run body in China has re-launched a propaganda film targeting Italy-based magazine, Bitter Winter, and its parent body, accusing them of promoting banned cult movements. National anti-cult organization China Anti-Xie-Jiao Association has been screening the film “The Bitter Winter of Belief: Sneaking Cults” across the country since late December.
The film slams the magazine and its parent body, the Center for Studies on New Religions, as promoters of cults banned by China including the Church of Almighty God. The film was first launched in Brussels last June. It has been screened all over China since Dec. 20.
A Chinese Christian is seen during a prayer gathering in this file image. (AFP)
Massimo Introvigne, head of CESNUR, dismissed the allegations and claimed the center and the magazine were targeted because they reported on violations of religious freedom and human rights in China, particularly on persecution of religious groups and movements.
Rights groups regularly rank China among the world's worst offenders of religious freedom and human rights.
Church groups in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority Flores Island have rushed to help villagers who fled their homes after a volcano erupted on New Year's Day. Around 2,400 people from six villages in East Flores Regency were evacuated to 11 temporary shelters following the powerful eruption of Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano.
Catholic charity Caritas has offered some 150 mats, 1,100 masks, 30 doses of mineral water, and 30 pieces of chicken eggs as of Wednesday. The eruption spewed volcanic ash across a six-kilometer area resulting in poor visibility.
Villagers from Indonesia’s Catholic-majority island of Flores are seen at an evacuation post following increased volcanic activity at Lewotobi Laki-laki. (Photo supplied)
Aid workers reported that the displaced people badly need food, clean water, storage tanks, cooking utensils, firewood, masks, sleeping equipment, sanitary napkins, tarpaulins, and food for babies and toddlers.
Flores Island is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes.
Thousands in Catholic-majority Philippines have continued to flock to theaters to watch an award-winning film on three priests executed by the Spanish colonizers in the 19th century.
Released nationwide on Christmas Day, the historical biopic GomBurZa retells the story of three native Filipino priests – Mariano Gomez, Jose Apolonio Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora. The priests were executed on the orders of the Spanish colonial authorities on charges of subversion and treason on Feb. 17, 1872. They were accused of involvement in the Cavite mutiny in January of that year.
A poster of the film GomBurza. (Photo: Journal News Online)
Produced by Jesuit Communications, MQuest Ventures and CMB Film Services, the movie has received awards in several film festivals including in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival last week.
The sacrifice of the priests inspired Dr. Jose Rizal, a national hero who was executed on Dec. 30, 1896, at the same place where the three priests were executed. Rizal’s execution sparked a massive revolution against the Spanish colonial government, which ruled the country from 1565 to 1898.
Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and business tycoon Jimmy Lai, this Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to "sedition" and "collusion" charges in a high-profile national security trial. If convicted, 76-year-old Lai faces lifetime imprisonment.
A devout Catholic, Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-shuttered popular Chinese-language, pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily. He has drawn the ire of the Chinese Communist Party and pro-Beijing administration in Hong Kong for supporting pro-democracy protests in the politically troubled former British colony. He is also accused of collusion with foreign powers by calling for international sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials.
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai (center) is led into a police van as he heads to court to be charged under the territory's controversial new national security law on Dec. 12, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
During the trial, Lai pleaded "not guilty," in English for each of the three charges read out. He wore a white shirt and a navy blue jacket and was surrounded by three prison guards in the defendant's dock.
Lai's trial, which began in late 2023 after he was jailed for more than 1,100 days, is being closely watched globally as a barometer of Hong Kong's political freedoms and judicial independence.
Church leaders in Vietnam expect the Vatican to formalize diplomatic relations with their communist-ruled nation this year as they welcomed the first resident papal envoy to the country just before Christmas.
Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the first resident pontifical representative on Dec. 23, nearly half a century after Vietnam severed ties with the Vatican following the communist takeover of the south of the country in 1975.
Archbishop Marek Zalewski is seen in a video addressing Catholics after he was appointed the first resident papal representative in Vietnam on Dec. 23, 2023. (A screen-grab from giaophandanang.org)
60 year old Polish-born Zalewski has served as the apostolic nuncio to Singapore and as the non-resident papal representative to Vietnam since 2018. Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, head of Vietnam's bishops' conference, said they hope the first resident papal representative “will be a clearer visible sign of communion between the Church in Vietnam and the pope."
Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang called Zalewski’s appointment “a historic moment” that opened a new chapter in Vietnam-Vatican relations. The communist government cut off all ties with the Vatican in 1975, after the nation’s reunification under communist rule.
The government of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim alleged a plot by political heavyweights led by the opposition to overthrow the ruling regime.
The government’s Community Communications Department confirmed that such a plot was hatched during a meeting of Malaysian politicians in Dubai, which became known as the “Dubai Move.” The leaders involved in the plot allegedly include politicians from the opposition and also leaders from Anwar’s ruling bloc.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greets people as he leaves Putra Mosque after prayers in Putrajaya, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Several opposition leaders, however, dismissed the allegations as “unfounded.” The rumors about the Dubai Move began circulating when the government started a crackdown on corruption and abuse of power involving top politicians such as former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.
Daim is reportedly accused of a scam that wiped out US$27 billion of the stock market’s capitalization in 1997. He is known to have close ties with former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.
Mahathir’s son Mirzan was reportedly being investigated for graft. Many have lauded Anwar for going after the political elites linked to some of the nation’s biggest financial scandals in line with his election promises.
However, some have alleged he is seeking to settle old political scores to solidify his grip on power.
