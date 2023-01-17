News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pope Francis mourns Nepal’s plane crash victims

Since 2000, nearly 350 people have reportedly died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal

Family members and relatives of victims who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash, weep outside a hospital in Pokhara

Family members and relatives of victims who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash, weep outside a hospital in Pokhara. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 17, 2023 10:05 AM GMT

Updated: January 17, 2023 10:07 AM GMT

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Nepal’s deadly plane crash and their bereaved family members in a message to Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

“Saddened by the crash of the Yeti Airlines aircraft near Pokhara, His Holiness Pope Francis sends his condolences to you and to all affected by this tragedy,” the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram message on behalf of the pope on Jan. 16.

The telegram was sent to Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Jan. 16, according to the official press bulletin of the Vatican.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Pope Francis commended “the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty,” and invoked upon those who mourn their loss “the divine blessings of healing and peace,” in the message.

The telegram also conveyed Pope Francis’ prayers “for those involved in the recovery efforts.”

The plane crashed on Jan. 15, en route from Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu to Pokhara, the second most populous city and a favorite tourist spot. At least 69 of the 72 people aboard including crew members have been confirmed dead, and the remaining three passengers were reported missing.

Among the passengers were 15 foreign nationals, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Media reports say the rescuers continued to scour a hillside gorge about 1.6 kilometers (a mile) from the newly opened Pokhara International Airport searching for bodies.

The foreigners among the passengers included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina, and France. 

The latest crash is considered Nepal's deadliest since 1992 when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane were killed when it crashed into a hill during an attempted landing in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Since 2000, nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal, Reuters reported.

The European Union has banned all Nepal-based airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A tale of India's sibling bishops A tale of India's sibling bishops
Movie on Korean Catholic independence hero tops box office Movie on Korean Catholic independence hero tops box office
India’s Eastern rite Church fails to resolve liturgy dispute India’s Eastern rite Church fails to resolve liturgy dispute
Pope Francis mourns Nepal’s plane crash victims Pope Francis mourns Nepal’s plane crash victims
Myanmar junta torches century-old Catholic church Myanmar junta torches century-old Catholic church
Rights groups demand release of Sri Lankan activist Rights groups demand release of Sri Lankan activist
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

The Tokwon Territorial Abbacy covers Wonsan city, and Anbyeon, Gowon, Tokwon and Muncheon counties. All these places

Read more
Diocese of Jilin

Diocese of Jilin

In a land area of 187,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, according to the open Church authorities, covers

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Balanga

Diocese of Balanga

In a land area of 1,373 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil province of Bataan. Bataan is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.