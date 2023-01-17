Pope Francis mourns Nepal’s plane crash victims

Family members and relatives of victims who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash, weep outside a hospital in Pokhara. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Nepal’s deadly plane crash and their bereaved family members in a message to Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

“Saddened by the crash of the Yeti Airlines aircraft near Pokhara, His Holiness Pope Francis sends his condolences to you and to all affected by this tragedy,” the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram message on behalf of the pope on Jan. 16.

The telegram was sent to Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Jan. 16, according to the official press bulletin of the Vatican.

Pope Francis commended “the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty,” and invoked upon those who mourn their loss “the divine blessings of healing and peace,” in the message.

The telegram also conveyed Pope Francis’ prayers “for those involved in the recovery efforts.”

The plane crashed on Jan. 15, en route from Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu to Pokhara, the second most populous city and a favorite tourist spot. At least 69 of the 72 people aboard including crew members have been confirmed dead, and the remaining three passengers were reported missing.

Among the passengers were 15 foreign nationals, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Media reports say the rescuers continued to scour a hillside gorge about 1.6 kilometers (a mile) from the newly opened Pokhara International Airport searching for bodies.

The foreigners among the passengers included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina, and France.

The latest crash is considered Nepal's deadliest since 1992 when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane were killed when it crashed into a hill during an attempted landing in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Since 2000, nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal, Reuters reported.

The European Union has banned all Nepal-based airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.

