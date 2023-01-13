Pope Francis meets Cardinal Zen after Benedict’s funeral

The pope finally meets Hong Kong’s outspoken cardinal and critic of the warming up China-Vatican ties at the expense of the underground Catholic Church in the People’s Republic.
Hong Kong’s outspoken 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen who strongly criticized the Vatican’s dealings with China received a private audience with Pope Francis on Friday.
Cardinal Zen, who is being investigated under Hong Kong's national security law after his arrest last year over a now-disbanded fund that helped pro-democracy protesters, is among the scores of democracy campaigners facing legal threats in Hong Kong as China stamps out dissent in the former British colony after huge and often violent protests in 2019.
Zen was at the Vatican to attend the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI, a trip that required special court permission. His passport had been confiscated by the Hong Kong authorities after his arrest for "collusion with foreign forces."
Zen has accused the Vatican in recent years of "selling out" China's underground Catholic community after Pope Francis sought to improve ties with Beijing through a controversial deal on the appointment of bishops. He requested a meeting with the pope in 2020 but was turned away. Their last reported private audience was in 2018.
Pope Francis (right) with Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun. (Photo: Vatican Media)
The Vatican has replaced Indian Catholic Bishop K A William of Mysore with retired Archbishop Bernard Moras of Bangalore as the apostolic administrator of southern India’s Karnataka state.
The order came on Saturday after Bishop William was probed by a Vatican-appointed team of bishops for alleged involvement in serious crimes like murder, rape, and misappropriation of church funds. He has been ordered to “take a period of absence from the ministry.”
Bishop Kannikadass A William of Mysore. (Photo: UCAN files)
Father Gnana Prakash, a senior priest of Mysore diocese, who sought action against the bishop, said the Vatican’s action followed meticulous scrutiny and proper investigation of the allegations by a three-member bishops’ inquiry committee.
In a letter to Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, the priest had accused Bishop William of murder, rape, sodomy, kidnapping, and embezzlement of funds. Some 37 priests also made similar reports to the Vatican. Bishop William termed the allegations baseless and priests targeted him for his efforts to reform the Church.
In Bangladesh, thousands of religious and ethnic minorities joined a march from the second-largest city of Chittagong to the capital Dhaka this week to call on the government to formulate laws to protect them from discrimination and oppression.
Following the march, their leaders submitted a petition with a list of demands to the office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday. They urged the government to act on their demands before the next general election scheduled for next January.
Members of religious minority communities join a mass hunger strike for the rights and protection of minorities in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Oct. 22, 2022. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)
The march was jointly organized by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, and the United Front of Ethnic-Religious Minorities in Bangladesh. The petition contained a number of pledges from the ruling Awami League party made before 2018 national election.
These include the formulation and implementation of a Minorities Protection Act, Anti-Discrimination Act, Vested Property Transfer Act, Intestate Property Conservation Act, a national minorities commission, a special land tribunal to deal with land disputes involving minorities, and a minority affairs ministry.
Church officials in Sri Lanka have criticized the promotion of a senior police officer who is accused of failing to act in time to prevent the deadly Easter Sunday bombings of churches in 2019 despite having prior intelligence information.
The government recently made Nilantha Jayawardena the acting Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police. He is tipped to become the next chief of police in Sri Lanka. Church leaders are unhappy and believe the appointment is aimed at hiding the truth behind the bombings, which killed 269 people, and injured more than 500.
Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Nilantha Jayawardena has been accused of failing to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings of churches in Sri Lanka in 2019. (Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian)
A group of suicide bombers affiliated with the local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath was being blamed but despite several probes, the main perpetrators are reported to be still at large. Jayawardena is accused of deleting all data related to the bombings from his computer in an attempt to destroy evidence against him.
The Presidential Commission of Inquiry has recommended filing criminal charges against Jayawardena but he has survived and remains untouched.
Over 1.6 million Catholics flocked to the popular Black Nazarene feast to honor Jesus in the Philippine capital Manila from January 6-10. Large number of devotees joined the feast despite the cancellation of the Traslacion - the solemn grand procession attended by millions of devotees who walk barefoot.
The feast was held after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with some restrictions in place including a bar on the grand procession with the statue of Black Nazarene. Due largely to the restrictions, the number of Catholics joining the festival was far less.
Filipino Catholics participate in a midnight Mass on Jan. 9 during the Black Nazarene feast in Manila. (Photo: Archdiocese of Manila)
According to the parish priest of the local Quiapo Church, Father Earl Valdez, more than five million joined in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
Though the annual procession was banned, several families walked barefoot on the streets with their own image of the Black Nazarene wearing face masks and shields. Manila archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula led the midnight Mass on Monday that drew about 500,000 devotees.
An Indonesian Catholic mother, who lost a son in a deadly crackdown on a student protest in 1998, has joined rights activists asking President Jokowi Widodo to go beyond offering an apology and take concrete measures to deliver justice to victims of human rights violations.
The president’s statement expressing regret was just imagery and not a step forward, said 70-year-old Maria Catarina Sumarsih who has been organizing protests in front of the state palace every Thursday since 2007 to seek justice for her son, Benardinus Irawan.
Maria Catarina Sumarsih attends 'Aksi Kamisan' or Thursday Rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Ryan Dagur)
Her statement came in response to President Widodo’s apology on Wednesday for past human rights violations, including a violent anti-communist purge in the 1960s and the killing and disappearance of student protesters in the late 1990s.
The president expressed sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families while assuring that the government was trying to rehabilitate the victims' rights without negating the judicial resolution process.
Cambodia’s authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen warned on Monday that he will initiate legal action against opposition politicians who attack his long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party. The threat came as the country gears up for national elections scheduled in July.
Hun Sen’s party has appointed lawyers tasked with monitoring politicians, including from the emerging opposition Candlelight Party, for potential legal action. The opposition party won about 22 percent of the popular vote in the commune elections held in June last year. And that legal action could be taken against Kong Korm, chief adviser of the Candlelight Party.
Son Chhay, vice president of the Candlelight Party, speaks to reporters outside the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Oct 7, 2022. The prominent Cambodian opposition politician, who also has Australian citizenship, was convicted of defamation for criticizing the country's June local elections in which strongman Hun Sen's party won a landslide victory. (Photo: AFP)
The ruling party has already sued Son Chhay, vice president of the Candlelight Party, for 1 million US$ after he accused CPP and National Election Commission of manipulating the commune elections.
The PM indicated new laws to ensure that only politicians with single Cambodian citizenship can contest in elections. This has raised concerns as several top opposition leaders hold dual citizenships.
Myanmar’s military junta has come under fire after a deadly riot at a prison in Yangon, housing mostly political prisoners, left one inmate killed and at least 70 wounded. A brutal crackdown carried out by prison staff at the Pathein prison in first week of January killed political prisoner Ko Wai Yan Phyo while nine injured inmates were in critical condition.
Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government blasted the military for what it said was unjust detention and brutality on civilians. The junta claimed the crackdown in the prison came following a riot that erupted after prison guards confiscated a mobile phone from an inmate and took disciplinary action.
File photo of family members waiting for prisoners to be released from Insein Prison in Yangon on Jan 4. (Photo; AFP)
Rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners strongly condemned the violence and called it another example of extrajudicial murder and torture.
About 16,000 people including children have been arrested while more than 2,700 people have been killed since the military coup on Feb.1, 2021. The junta declared an amnesty for over 7,000 prisoners to mark 75th anniversary of Myanmar’s independence from Britain on January 4. However, only about 300 political prisoners were released.
Church officials and Catholic leaders in South Korea say plans to build some high-rise structures threaten the beauty and heritage of a historically significant Catholic Church in Chuncheon Diocese.
Our Lady of Fatima Church at Dongmyeong-dong in Sokcho City overlooking the sea was built during the Korean War. It is much loved, not only as a place of worship, but also as a place to view the beautiful sunrise. A number of high-rise buildings have been built in front and behind the church in recent years, and there are now moves to allow buildings right next to the cathedral.
High-rise buildings pose threats to historically significant Our Lady of Fatima Church at Dongmyeong-dong in Sokcho City, South Korea. (Photo: CPBC)
Catholics in the diocese have urged the government to protect and preserve the attraction of the church amid the construction spree. In the past, people could see the East Sea and Mount Seorak just by turning their heads, but now it is difficult to see the panoramic view because it is covered by high-rise buildings.
Father Lee Ki-beom, the parish priest of the church, said they are doing everything including hosting banners, collecting signatures and offering daily prayers to ensure the 70-year-old stone-made church is protected.
