News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Pope Francis makes Easter plea for peace in Myanmar

Pontiff prays for God to grant reconciliation to the Southeast Asian nation as the world's attention is focused on Ukraine

Pope Francis makes Easter plea for peace in Myanmar

A relative waits in front of Insein Prison in Yangon for the release of prisoners on April 17. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2022 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2022 07:06 AM GMT

Pope Francis has again pleaded for peace and reconciliation in conflict-torn Myanmar where millions of people including Christians have been oppressed by the brutal military junta.

During his Easter plea for peace around the world, he cited the Southeast Asian nation where violence has persisted for more than a year after the military ousted the civilian government.

“I pray that God grants reconciliation for Myanmar, where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists,” he said. “We need the crucified and risen Lord so that we can believe in the victory of love, and hope for reconciliation.”

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

His attention to the people of Myanmar comes as the world is focused on the war in Ukraine.

Pope Francis has spoken several times about the crisis in Myanmar, which he regards with much affection after visiting the country in November 2017.

He has repeatedly called for military leaders to stop the violence, release all detained people and pursue dialogue to seek peace and reconciliation.

“Let our families be healed, let our nation be healed, let our world be healed. We greet the families that are coming out of many challenges”

The Southeast Asian nation is facing a humanitarian, political and economic crisis following the February 2021 military coup which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, abruptly ending a 10-year experiment with democracy.

The putsch triggered nationwide protests and growing armed resistance to the brutal military crackdown that followed.

The junta has unleashed airstrikes, artillery shelling and burned homes forcing thousands of people including Christians to flee their homes to seek refuge in nearby forests or churches in villages and towns.

Churches and convents have been attacked while clergy and Catholic institutions remain targeted, especially in the predominantly Christian regions of Chin, Kayah, Kachin and Karen states.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has appealed for peace in the world, including Myanmar and Ukraine.

“Let our families be healed, let our nation be healed, let our world be healed. We greet the families that are coming out of many challenges,” Cardinal Bo said in a homily at Easter Mass. “We need to move ahead and let the message of resurrection of hope fill this nation.”

At least 1,700 people have lost their lives in the brutal crackdown by the military and over 13,000 people have been detained since February 2021

The cardinal also mentioned the pope’s words on Myanmar as his heart was soaked in sorrow for the suffering of the country mired in conflict.

Despite many religious leaders calling for an end to the violence, the junta has shown no signs of easing oppression of civilians in ethnic regions and villages where the Bamar majority resides.

At least 1,700 people have lost their lives in the brutal crackdown by the military and over 13,000 people have been detained since February 2021.

The junta released around 1,600 prisoners including 42 foreigners in an amnesty to mark Burmese New Year on April 17 but there were no political prisoners among those released, according to media reports and monitoring groups.

Australian economist Sean Turnell, an adviser to deposed leader Suu Kyi who is currently on trial for allegedly breaching the official secrets act, was not released in the amnesty.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths
Indonesia's religious vigilante mobs target critical minds Indonesia's religious vigilante mobs target critical minds
Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty
Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual
Philippine nuncio backs bishops' call for truth Philippine nuncio backs bishops' call for truth
Robredo dismisses rivals' call to quit Philippine polls Robredo dismisses rivals' call to quit Philippine polls

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Revisiting Waste Land at this time of war in Ukraine

Revisiting "Waste Land" at this time of war in Ukraine

Sights and sounds and fear will surely be remembered from days of endurance as homes are destroyed and streets are littered with the waste of war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.