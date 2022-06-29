Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president

Papal nuncio assures Marcos ahead of his inauguration of the Vatican's support during his presidency

The pope has sent a congratulatory message to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ahead of his June 30 inauguration as the new president of the Philippines. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory message to President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ahead of his June 30 inauguration to become the Philippines’ 17th president.

Archbishop Charles Brown, the pope’s envoy to the Philippines, read the message on June 28 at the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila in the presence of Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Manila archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula and other state dignitaries.

The nuncio was hosting a traditional dinner for the diplomatic corps on the eve of the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29, otherwise known as “Pope’s Day.”

“I send my congratulations and cordial good wishes to Your Excellency as you begin your mandate as president of the republic,” the pope said in the message.

Pope Francis assured the incoming president that he would pray for him to display “wisdom and strength” to face new challenges as leader of a country of more than 100 million people, of whom almost 90 percent are Catholic.

“I assure you of my prayers that you will be sustained in wisdom and strength. I invoke Almighty God’s blessings of peace and prosperity upon the nation,” Pope Francis said.

"His administration can be sure of the collaboration and support of the Catholic Church and the Holy See"

The diplomatic corps dinner, meanwhile, was the first official function to be held at the nunciature since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“Finally, today after a hiatus of three years, our festivities continue with lots of joy. And it is fitting this evening that we give thanks to God that the pandemic, though not ended, has certainly receded and allowed us to return to a semblance of normal life,” the papal nuncio told the gathering.

Among the dignitaries were the ambassadors of Israel, Germany, Argentina, Timor-Leste as well as the consul of Monaco.

Archbishop Brown assured government officials that the Holy See would work with the new president despite some bishops in the Philippines having backed Marcos Jr.’s election rival Leni Robredo ahead of the polls in May.

"He [Marcos] and his administration can be sure of the collaboration and support of the Catholic Church and the Holy See as he takes on the weighty responsibilities of his office,” the nuncio said.

