News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis condemns child pornography

The pope called for continued action to safeguard vulnerable people

Pope Francis condemns child pornography

File photo of Pope Francis. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: September 26, 2023 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: September 26, 2023 05:03 AM GMT

Child pornography is "criminality available to everyone through their phones," Pope Francis said.

Discussing abuse prevention with representatives of a safeguarding research and formation center from Latin America Sept. 25, the pope put aside his prepared remarks to address "a problem that is very serious on this matter of abuse, the filming of child pornography."

"Unfortunately, by paying a small fee, one can have it on their phone," he said. "Where is this child pornography made? In which country is it made? Nobody knows. But it is criminality available to everyone through their phones."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Please let us talk about this, too," Pope Francis urged the group of professionals from a variety of fields working to combat abuse in the church across Latin America. "These children who are recorded, are victims, sophisticated victims of this consumer society."

In August, the pope told reporters during his return flight from Portugal that live-streamed sexual abuse of minors is "one of the greatest scourges" of society today.

At the Vatican Sept. 25, he told the safeguarding representatives that the church has come a long way in combating abuse thanks to "prophetic pastors" like Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley of Boston, president of the Commission for the Protection of Minors, who was in Rome for the commission's plenary assembly. The pope praised the cardinal, who was at the meeting, for being able to take hold of the "hot potato" that was the clerical sex abuse crisis in Boston.

Still, Pope Francis recalled the "sad reality" of abuse cases in the church and in the world, objecting to people who may say, "Ah, there aren't so many."

"If it were only one, it would already be scandalous, just one, and there are more than one," he said.

The pope also asked the safeguarding representatives not to reduce their efforts in combating abuse to merely applying established protocols, but to "entrust them to Jesus in prayer."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

New native priests bring hope to tiny Cambodian Church New native priests bring hope to tiny Cambodian Church
German city removes statue of late Cardinal following abuse allegations German city removes statue of late Cardinal following abuse allegations
Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse
Philippines removes barrier at disputed reef Philippines removes barrier at disputed reef
Pope Francis condemns child pornography Pope Francis condemns child pornography
HK journalist held guilty of obstructing police HK journalist held guilty of obstructing police
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Simdega

Diocese of Simdega

Total land area of the diocese 3761.2 square kilometers. Simdega is located in the south-western part of the state of

Read more
Diocese of Idukki

Diocese of Idukki

The diocese of Idukki belongs to the Syro Malabar rite. It has an area of 3,000 square kilometers comprising Idukki

Read more
Diocese of Phu Cuong

Diocese of Phu Cuong

In a land area of 9,543.35 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole provinces of Binh Duong and Tay

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.