X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli succeeds fellow Italian Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: March 15, 2021 05:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
2

Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence

Mar 12, 2021
3

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
4

Vietnam upholds farmers' death penalty over land clash

Mar 11, 2021
5

Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore

Mar 11, 2021
6

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
7

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?

Mar 12, 2021
8

UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint

Mar 11, 2021
9

British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Mar 12, 2021
10

Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Mar 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli was appointed apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal on March 13. (Photo: Conference of Catholic Bishops of India)

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli as the new apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal.

Archbishop Girelli, 67, was previously papal nuncio to Israel and Cyprus and apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine.

The appointment of the Italian archbishop was announced at noon Rome time on March 13, corresponding to 4.30pm in India. He succeeds Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, a fellow Italian, who was transferred to Brazil in August 2020.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Girelli was born on March 13, 1953, in Predore, Bergamom in the Lombardy region of northern Italy. He was ordained a priest on June 17, 1978, for the Diocese of Bergamo. He holds a doctorate in theology and a master’s degree in canon law.

He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on July 13, 1987, and worked in papal diplomatic missions in Cameroon, New Zealand and in the section for general affairs of the Secretariat of State. He then held the rank of counselor in the apostolic nunciature in the United States.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed him nuncio to Indonesia on April 13, 2006, and titular archbishop of Capreae. He was ordained a bishop on June 2006 by Cardinal Angelo Sodano.

He was appointed nuncio to Timor-Leste on Oct. 10, 2006, in addition to his duties as nuncio to Indonesia. On Jan. 13, 2011, he was appointed nuncio to Singapore, apostolic delegate to Malaysia and Brunei, and non-residential pontifical representative for Vietnam.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

He was also appointed nuncio to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on June 18, 2011.

On Sept. 13, 2017, he was appointed nuncio to Israel and apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine and two days later he was appointed nuncio to Cyprus. Aside from Italian, his mother language, he also speaks English and French.

The Church in India comprises the Latin rite and two Oriental rites — Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara.

Related News

The Latin rite follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missioners in the 15th century, while the two Eastern rites, both based in Kerala, follow Syrian Church traditions and trace their origins to St. Thomas the Apostle.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob
Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob
Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop
Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Latest News

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
St. Joseph under the microscope in US woman's new book
Mar 15, 2021
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Mar 15, 2021
At least 38 killed in Myanmar's bloodiest Sunday
Mar 15, 2021
Sacked priest in Timor-Leste 'will remain defrocked'
Mar 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Mar 15, 2021
Nuns on the front line fight to save Myanmar's democracy
Mar 13, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Human trafficking in Indonesia is a tough nut to crack

Human trafficking in Indonesia is a tough nut to crack
Perseverance has landed

Perseverance has landed
The popes very political strategy in engaging Islam

The pope’s very political strategy in engaging Islam
Hold your head high

Hold your head high
A welcome interruption

A welcome interruption
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, deepen my faith that all my petitions for Your help

Lord Jesus, deepen my faith that all my petitions for Your help
Protect Jesus, all the social workers and activists

Protect Jesus, all the social workers and activists
St. Louise de Marillac | Saint of the Day

St. Louise de Marillac | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.