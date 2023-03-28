News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pope Francis accepts German bishop's resignation

Bishop Bode has become the first Catholic bishop in Germany to resign in connection with the abuse scandal

Pope Francis accepts German bishop's resignation

Bishop Franz-Josef Bode of Osnabrueck, Germany, vice president of the German bishops' conference. (Photo: pillarcatholic.com)

OSV News

By OSV News

Published: March 28, 2023 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: March 28, 2023 05:40 AM GMT

The vice president of the German bishops' conference, Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, has become the first Catholic bishop in Germany to resign in connection with the abuse scandal. The Vatican announced March 25 that the pope had accepted his resignation. Bishop Bode resigned over "errors made in the handling of clergy sexual abuse cases," KNA agency reported.

The move by the bishop of the northern German Diocese of Osnabrueck was met both with respect and regret by fellow bishops. To date, Pope Francis has rejected the resignations of other German bishops over the abuse scandal, including Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich and Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg. The pope has yet to decide on the resignation offer submitted by Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne.

Bishop Bode, 72, said he was resigning primarily because of his own mistakes in the reappraisal of sexual abuse cases. He also said his "increasingly poor health" would prevent him from remaining in his post until he reached 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope, as reported by KNA.

Bishop Bode became an auxiliary bishop in Paderborn in 1991 and was appointed bishop of Osnabrueck in 1995. He has recently pushed ahead with reforms of the German Catholic Church's "Synodal Path" and said he wanted to swiftly implement in his diocese resolutions approved during the final assembly of the German Synodal Way March 9-11, including providing blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples and remarried divorcees. He also advocated giving laypeople and women more important roles in the Catholic Church.

Bishop Bode said the report published in September 2022 on the reappraisal of sexualized violence "once again clearly showed me my own mistakes in dealing with cases of abuse," he told KNA. He acknowledged his responsibility as a bishop and that he had not paid enough attention to the victims for a long time. "Today, I can only ask all victims again to forgive me."

The president of the bishops' conference, Bishop Georg Baetzing, expressed "great regret and respect" at Bishop Bode's resignation. "I would have liked to see you at our side in the German Bishops' Conference for more years. At the same time, I understand your decision and the consequences it entails. From the bottom of my heart, I express my thanks and appreciation for your work, both personally and on behalf of the German Bishops' Conference," Bishop Baetzing wrote to Bishop Bode.

Bishop Baetzing added that Bishop Bode had taken responsibility for the "issue of sexual abuse which has accompanied us all for a long time."

Groups representing victims were critical, however. "Bishop Bode should have resigned earlier," Matthias Katsch of the victims' association "Eckiger Tisch" (Square Table) told Germany's KNA agency.

The German government's independent commissioner for sexual abuse issues, Kerstin Claus, told KNA that it should be clear that Bishop Bode was "by far not the only Catholic functionary who has not lived up to his responsibility in this matter."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian state backs welfare benefits for Dalit Christians Indian state backs welfare benefits for Dalit Christians
Japan birth drive sparks online debate Japan birth drive sparks online debate
Pope Francis accepts German bishop's resignation Pope Francis accepts German bishop's resignation
Tensions between Indian government, church impact Dalits Tensions between Indian government, church impact Dalits
Pope calls for 'ethical and responsible' AI development Pope calls for 'ethical and responsible' AI development
The face of the faceless The face of the faceless
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Lahore

Archdiocese of Lahore

The Archdiocese of Lahore is a major Catholic Church territory in Punjab province and the oldest diocese in the

Read more
Diocese of Phu Cuong

Diocese of Phu Cuong

In a land area of 9,543.35 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole provinces of Binh Duong and Tay

Read more
Diocese of Thai Binh

Diocese of Thai Binh

General Characteristics of the diocese In a land area of 2,465.09 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two

Read more
Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

The old diocese of Mylapore was erected by Pope Paul V on Jan. 9, 1606. The vicariate apostolic of Madras was created

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.