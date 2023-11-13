News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope for ensuring humanitarian aid in Gaza, Sudan

Pope Francis asked people to 'pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart'

Pope Francis stands at the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the weekly Angelus prayer on Nov. 12 in The Vatican

Pope Francis stands at the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the weekly Angelus prayer on Nov. 12 in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

OSV News

By OSV News

Published: November 13, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: November 13, 2023 05:28 AM GMT

World leaders must ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the people affected by the ongoing wars in Gaza and Sudan, Pope Francis said.

"In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population," he said after praying the Angelus in St. Peter's Square on Nov. 12. "May the hostages be freed, including the elderly and children."

Hamas militants held 239 Israeli hostages in Gaza as of Nov. 12. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Nov. 11 that a cease-fire in Gaza would be possible only after the release of all the hostages.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Yet the next day the pope publicly asked that "the weapons be stopped."

"They will never lead to peace," he said. "And may the conflict not widen. Enough! Enough, brothers!"

"Every human being -- Christian, Jewish, Muslim -- of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace," the pope added, asking people to "pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart."

He also appealed to leaders to support access to humanitarian aid in Sudan, where a civil conflict that began in April has led to the deaths of more than 9,000 people and displaced 5.6 million. The pope asked Sudanese leaders to "work in search of peaceful solutions" with the help of the international community.

"I am close to the sufferings of those dear populations of Sudan," he said. "Let us not forget these brothers and sisters of ours who are in distress."

Noting the many Ukrainian flags waved by visitors in St. Peter's Square, the pope greeted a group of pilgrims celebrating 400 years since the martyrdom of St. Josaphat -- a Basilian monk born in Ukraine -- and asked that people not forget "tormented Ukraine."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies
Thai Catholic university honors pioneering educator Thai Catholic university honors pioneering educator
Appointment of Christian judge in India’s top court lauded Appointment of Christian judge in India’s top court lauded
Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam
Indian Catholics oppose resort near heritage chapel Indian Catholics oppose resort near heritage chapel
Minorities take center stage in Indian state poll Minorities take center stage in Indian state poll
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

The Muvattupuzha diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Muvattupuzha comprises civil

Read more
Diocese of Ruteng

Diocese of Ruteng

In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West

Read more
Diocese of Nancheng

Diocese of Nancheng

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nancheng is a diocese located in the city of Nancheng in

Read more
Diocese of Malolos

Diocese of Malolos

In a land area of 2,672 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Bulacan and the Municipality

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.