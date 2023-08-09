News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope focuses on concerns over AI in peace day message

Pope Francis urges open dialogue on the transformative yet uncertain nature of artificial intelligence

People taking photos and videos of Pope Francis at the weekly General Audience

People taking photos and videos of Pope Francis at the weekly General Audience.(Photo: Vatican News

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: August 09, 2023 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2023 05:25 AM GMT

Signaling the Vatican's growing engagement in efforts to ensure the ethical development of new technologies, the Vatican has announced that "Artificial Intelligence and Peace" will be the theme for the next World Day of Peace, which is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024.

"The remarkable advances made in the field of artificial intelligence are having a rapidly increasing impact on human activity, personal and social life, politics and the economy," the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said in a statement released Aug. 8.

"Pope Francis calls for an open dialogue on the meaning of these new technologies, endowed with disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects," the statement said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The pope, it continued, "recalls the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile and excluded; injustice and inequalities fuel conflicts and antagonisms."

The World Day of Peace was inaugurated by St. Paul VI in 1968 and is celebrated every Jan. 1, the feast of Mary, Mother of God. In recent editions, Pope Francis has used the world day to call for inclusive ways of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, creating dialogue between generations, promoting a culture of care and ecological conversion.

In March, the pope met with tech industry leaders, ethicists and theologians at the Vatican to consider the ethical development of AI, and in January he addressed industry leaders from companies such as Microsoft and IBM as well as members of the Jewish and Muslim communities during a Vatican conference on ethics in AI.

At the end of the conference, Catholic, Jewish and Muslim representatives signed a declaration calling on AI researchers to engage with ethicists and religious leaders to develop a framework for the ethical use of AI.

The Vatican's Aug. 8 statement underscored that "the urgent need to orient the concept and use of artificial intelligence in a responsible way, so that it may be at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home, requires that ethical reflection be extended to the sphere of education and law."

It added that human dignity and a concern for fraternity are "indispensable conditions for technological development to help contribute to the promotion of justice and peace in the world."

In an interview with the Spanish magazine Vida Nueva released Aug. 5, the pope said, "All these issues of Artificial Intelligence go over my head because of the complexity they are reaching," but said he is being "guided" by officials and experts working with the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

Yet, he added that "new technologies have great potential; they are a gift from God and can give good fruits, but they need to have heart, they need to be humanized."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Recent Papal Legal Thought: The Doctrinal/Pastoral Axis Recent Papal Legal Thought: The Doctrinal/Pastoral Axis
Lebanese youth who could not go to WYD organized their own Lebanese youth who could not go to WYD organized their own
Pope focuses on concerns over AI in peace day message Pope focuses on concerns over AI in peace day message
US Catholic group urges abolition of nuclear weapons US Catholic group urges abolition of nuclear weapons
Sexual harassment alleged at Miss Universe Indonesia Sexual harassment alleged at Miss Universe Indonesia
Language, context challenge theological formation in Pakistan Language, context challenge theological formation in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Alleppey

Diocese of Alleppey

The diocese of Alleppey belongs to the Latin rite. It was erected on June 19, 1952, by bifurcating the diocese of

Read more
Diocese of Xingtai

Diocese of Xingtai

The diocese of Xingtai evolved from the Apostolic Prefecture of Shundefu, established in 1933. Later, it was called

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Diocese of Nha Trang

Diocese of Nha Trang

In a land area of 9,486.25 square kilometers, Nha Trang diocese's territory covers the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.