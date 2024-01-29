News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope expresses closeness with Catholic community in Turkey

Pope Francis was addressing visitors in St. Peter's Square after church of Santa Maria in Istanbul suffered an armed attack

At least one dead in attack on Italian church in Istanbul

At least one dead in attack on Italian church in Istanbul. (Photo: Vatican News)

Michael Kelly, OSV News

By Michael Kelly, OSV News

Published: January 29, 2024 05:52 AM GMT

Updated: January 29, 2024 06:00 AM GMT

Pope Francis has expressed his closeness to the small Catholic community in Turkey after gunmen attacked a church during Sunday morning Mass Jan. 28, leaving at least one worshipper dead.

Speaking at the Vatican during his traditional Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis expressed his support as details of the incident emerged.

"I would like to express my closeness to the community of the church of Santa Maria in Istanbul, which suffered an armed attack during Mass that caused one death and left several injured," he told thousands of pilgrims and visitors gathered in St. Peter's Square for his blessing.

The shooting occurred just before noon at the Santa Maria church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, and was reportedly carried out by two masked men according to eyewitnesses.

Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "We strongly condemn this vile attack."

The area where the attack happened is popular with Christians in the 99.8 percent-Muslim majority country of nearly 85 million people, being home to the Santa Maria Catholic church -- known as the Italian church -- a Greek Orthodox church and an Armenian Apostolic church all dating from the 19th century.

Istanbul is also home to the Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I, spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians.

The Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said in a statement that "efforts continue to identify and capture the suspects who carried out the attack."

"The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner," Tunc added.

Television images from state media showed police and an ambulance outside the church, which is in an area of Istanbul popular with the expatriate and diplomatic community.

Turkey's ruling AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said on X that the attackers took aim at a person during the Mass.

"Our security forces are conducting a large-scale investigation into the matter," he wrote.

"Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their goals," he insisted.

Local media reported that others were injured in the attack, but this was not immediately confirmed by the authorities.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the attack. However, Turkish security services have been engaged in operations against suspected Islamists in recent months.

In December, security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with the so-called Islamic State group, an extremist Islamic militant organization that planned attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi embassy.

The group has carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope expresses closeness with Catholic community in Turkey Pope expresses closeness with Catholic community in Turkey
Israeli ministers join thousands at rally for Gaza settlements Israeli ministers join thousands at rally for Gaza settlements
One killed after shooting inside Catholic church in Turkey One killed after shooting inside Catholic church in Turkey
Critics slam Sri Lanka’s ‘draconian’ online content law Critics slam Sri Lanka’s ‘draconian’ online content law
Oppressors of minorities return to Bangladesh's parliament Oppressors of minorities return to Bangladesh's parliament
Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Darjeeling

Diocese of Darjeeling

In a land area of 46,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three sub-divisions of Darjeeling district of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Diocese of Fenyang

Diocese of Fenyang

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.