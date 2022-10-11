News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope exhorts young people to be peacemakers

Pope Francis told a group of young people from Belgium to help the world rediscover the beauty of love

Pope Francis meeting young people from Belgium in the Clementine Hall

Pope Francis meeting young people from Belgium in the Clementine Hall. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: October 11, 2022 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2022 05:04 AM GMT

Continuing to talk about the "grave danger" humanity is facing because of the war in Ukraine and Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons, Pope Francis urged a group of young people from Belgium to be peacemakers.

"As you well know, we are going through difficult times for humanity, which is in great danger. We are in grave danger," the pope told about 300 young people making a pilgrimage to Rome.

Meeting the group Oct. 10, Pope Francis urged them to "be artisans of peace around you and within you; ambassadors of peace, so that the world rediscovers the beauty of love, of living together, of fraternity and solidarity."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Quoting his 2019 apostolic exhortation to young people, the pope said their vocation, like the vocation of all laypeople, is to make "a concrete and faith-based commitment to the building of a new society. It involves living in the midst of society and the world in order to bring the Gospel everywhere, to work for the growth of peace, harmony, justice, human rights and mercy, and thus for the extension of God's kingdom in this world."

Encouraging their commitment to their faith and praising their efforts to share the Gospel with their peers, the pope told them, "You are not just the future of the church -- no, not just that -- you are its present. It needs you because the church is young. It needs your generosity, your joy, your desire to build a different world, one imbued with the values of fraternity, peace and reconciliation."

In addition to their joy and enthusiasm, young people naturally have "fears, difficulties, wounds, the need to face your limits, crises," he said, but they must not be afraid.

If their relationship with Christ is solid, the pope said, they will have a different perspective that will help them see challenges as occasions for growth.

"Also," he told them, "do not be afraid to accept your fragility or weaknesses, but do it with humility: 'These are my limits, but I'm moving forward.'"

"You do not need to be superheroes, but rather people who are sincere, true and free," the pope told them.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodia sacks agriculture minister amid floods Cambodia sacks agriculture minister amid floods
When silence can no longer be bought When silence can no longer be bought
Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
A social development quest in Timor-Leste A social development quest in Timor-Leste
Priests demand fair trials in Indonesia’s Papua region Priests demand fair trials in Indonesia’s Papua region
Philippine hostage drama sparks prison reform call Philippine hostage drama sparks prison reform call
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.