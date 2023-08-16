News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope entrusts prayers for peace to Mary

Pope Francis led the midday recitation of the Angelus prayer Aug. 15, the feast of the Assumption of Mary

Pray for peace in Ukraine and around the world

Pray for peace in Ukraine and around the world. (Photo: Vatican News

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: August 16, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2023 05:34 AM GMT

On the feast of Mary's assumption into heaven, Pope Francis entrusted to her people's prayers for peace, especially in Ukraine.

"The din of weapons drowns out attempts at dialogue," the pope told an estimated 10,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square Aug. 15 to pray the Angelus with him.

"The law of force prevails over the force of law" and respect for human rights, "but we must not be discouraged," the pope said. "Let's continue to hope and pray because it is God, it is he who guides history. May he hear us."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

While the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of Mary's assumption, body and soul, into heaven, the day's Gospel reading focused the Visitation, Mary's decision to rush to visit her cousin Elizabeth when she heard the older woman also was expecting. The passage also includes the Magnificat, when Mary praises the greatness of God and all he has done for her.

"Mary ascends, and the word of God reveals to us what characterized her as she does so: service to her neighbor and praise to God," Pope Francis told people in the square.

"In other words, Jesus and Mary travel the same road: two lives that ascend upward, glorifying God and serving their brothers and sisters," the pope said.

Mary's journey from Nazareth to visit Elizabeth was not short, the pope said. Serving others has a price, which everyone experiences "in the effort, the patience and the worry that taking care of another brings," whether it is traveling for work to support one's family or sleepless nights caring for a newborn or volunteering to care for those who can offer nothing in return.

"It is tiring, but it is ascending upward, it is earning heaven," Pope Francis said.

The Gospel also makes clear how praise -- especially of God but also of others -- changes the quality of one's actions and one's life, he said.

"Praise increases joy. Praise is like a ladder: it leads hearts upward," he said. "Praise elevates souls and defeats the temptation to give up."

"Haven't you seen how boring people, those who live on gossip, are incapable of praise," the pope asked the crowd.

"Ask yourself: Am I capable of praise?" he suggested. "How good it is to praise God every day, and others, too! How good it is to live in gratitude and blessing instead of regrets and complaints, to raise our gaze upward instead of keeping a long face!"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate
Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan
Japan’s lost happiness amid population decline Japan’s lost happiness amid population decline
Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship
3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military 3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military
Activists demand end to ‘arms race’ in Japan, South Korea Activists demand end to ‘arms race’ in Japan, South Korea
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar

Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar

The apostolic prefecture's territory stretches over 1,564,116 square kilometers and covers the capital city,

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Diocese of Rajshahi

Diocese of Rajshahi

On May 21, 1990, the Diocese of Rajshahi was canonically erected, incorporating the southern portion of the greater

Read more
Diocese of Phan Thiet

Diocese of Phan Thiet

Phan Thiet diocese's territory covers the whole civil province of Binh Thuan with 7,799.4 square kilometers. The

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.