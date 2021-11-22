X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope encourages young to be critical conscience of society

Celebrating Mass on feast of Christ the King in St. Peter's Basilica, the pope directed much of his homily to young people

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: November 22, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: November 22, 2021 05:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
3

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital

Nov 19, 2021
4

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass

Nov 19, 2021
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 19, 2021
6

Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua

Nov 19, 2021
7

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims

Nov 19, 2021
8

Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food

Nov 19, 2021
9

Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests

Nov 19, 2021
10

Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges

Nov 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope encourages young to be critical conscience of society

Pope Francis at the Sunday Angelus with World Youth Day participants. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Pope Francis told young people that, with Jesus, people can find the courage to swim against the current, to be free and authentic, and to stand up for their dreams and ideals of truth, love, justice and peace.

"Be the critical conscience of society. Don't be afraid to criticize. We need your criticism," he said, citing for example, the disapproval coming from many young people about environmental destruction. "Be passionate about truth, so that, with your dreams, you can say, 'My life is not captive to the mindset of the world. I am free, because I reign with Jesus for justice, love and peace!'"

Celebrating Mass on the feast of Christ the King in St. Peter's Basilica Nov. 21, the pope directed much of his homily to the world's young people. This was the first year that the world's dioceses were celebrating World Youth Day on the local level on the feast of Christ the King rather than on Palm Sunday. Pope Francis had announced the change last year.

As the church begins its journey toward the next intercontinental celebration of World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023, the pope asked that young people to reflect on the image in the day's Gospel reading of Jesus standing before Pontius Pilate and declaring, "I am a king."

"We are struck by Jesus' determination, his courage, his supreme freedom," the pope said, because he could have tried to defend himself or compromise to avoid being condemned to death.

Instead, Jesus did not hide his identity and he took responsibility for his own life and for his mission to testify to the truth, he said.

It is good to stand before Jesus, who is truth, in order to be set free from our illusions

Jesus came without duplicity to show his kingdom is different from the kingdoms of the world," the pope said. "God does not reign to increase his power and to crush others; he does not reign by force of arms. His is the kingdom of love," a kingdom of people who give their lives for the salvation of others.

Pope Francis encouraged young people to let Jesus' freedom "resonate within us, to challenge us, to awaken in us the courage born of truth." He encouraged everyone to look for and face the truth about themselves: what they are ashamed of, the ways they may be deceitful or duplicitous and the ways they displease God.

"It is good to stand before Jesus, who is truth, in order to be set free from our illusions," to see life as it really is, "and not be deceived by the fashions of the moment and the displays of consumerism that dazzle but also deaden," he said.

Pope Francis urged young people not to be "enchanted by the sirens of the world, but to take our lives in hand, to 'take a bite out of life,' in order to live it to the full!"

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

With the freedom of Jesus "we find the courage we need to swim against the current," which is "not the daily temptation to swim against other people, like those perpetual victims and conspiracy theorists who are always casting blame on others," he said. It is going against "the unhealthy current of our own selfishness, closed-mindedness and rigidity that often seeks like-minded groups to survive."

One swims against the tide "so as to become more like Jesus. For he teaches us to meet evil only with the mild and lowly force of good. Without shortcuts, without deceit, without duplicity," the pope said.

"Our world, beset by so many evils, does not need any more ambiguous compromises, people who move back and forth like the tide -- wherever the wind blows them, wherever their own interests take them -- or swing to the right or left, depending on what is most convenient, those who 'sit on the fence,'" he said.

"You have been entrusted with an exciting but also challenging task: to stand tall while everything around us seems to be collapsing; to be sentinels prepared to see the light in night visions; to be builders amid the ruins; to be capable of dreaming," the pope told young people.

Thank you above all, because in a world that thinks only of present gain, that tends to stifle grand ideals, you have not lost the ability to dream

He thanked them for working courageously "to make your dreams come true," to make the world more beautiful, humane and fraternal, to heal the wounds of God's creation, to protect the dignity of the vulnerable and to spread the spirit of solidarity and sharing.

"Thank you above all, because in a world that thinks only of present gain, that tends to stifle grand ideals, you have not lost the ability to dream. This helps us adults, and the church as well," which also needs to dream and be filled with youthful enthusiasm to be witnesses of the God who is always young, he said.

During his Angelus address with visitors gathered in St. Peter's Square, the pope was joined by two young people from the Diocese of Rome.

In his greetings after the noonday prayer, he said he hoped all young people around the world can feel they are an integral part of the church and active protagonists in its mission.

"And do not forget that to reign is to serve," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican warns of rights violations against seafarers
Vatican warns of rights violations against seafarers
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Vatican trial raises more questions than answers
Vatican trial raises more questions than answers
In Vatican trial, lawyers accuse prosecution of withholding evidence
In Vatican trial, lawyers accuse prosecution of withholding evidence
Nuclear arsenals do not provide security, says Vatican official
Nuclear arsenals do not provide security, says Vatican official
Support Us

Latest News

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
Nov 22, 2021
Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Nov 22, 2021
Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'
Nov 22, 2021
Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest
Nov 22, 2021
Korean diocese to revitalize mission activities with culture
Nov 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021
Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence
Nov 22, 2021
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021

Features

Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
The pope of impossible journeys

The pope of impossible journeys
The Tenacity of Hope

The Tenacity of Hope
The uncertainties of the Catholic Church in El Salvador

The uncertainties of the Catholic Church in El Salvador
Pope urges ecclesial assembly in Mexico City to listen be creative

Pope urges ecclesial assembly in Mexico City to listen, be creative
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.