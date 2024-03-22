News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope dismisses ex-Belgian bishop from clerical state

Roger Vangheluwe, the 87-year-old former bishop of Bruges, has been dismissed after being found guilty of abuse of a minor
Roger Vangheluwe, the former Bishop of Brugge during the Hanswijkprocessie of Mechelen.

Roger Vangheluwe, the former Bishop of Brugge during the procession conducted as part of the annual feast in the Basilica of Our Lady of Hanswijk in the Belgian city of Mechelen (Photo: Wikipedia)

 
Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Published: March 22, 2024 05:36 AM GMT
Updated: March 22, 2024 10:32 AM GMT

Pope Francis has dismissed the former bishop of Bruges, Belgium, from the clerical state 14 years after Pope Benedict XVI accepted his resignation following his admission that he sexually abused his nephew.

Roger Vangheluwe, 87, was informed on March 20 by the apostolic nunciature in Brussels that Pope Francis had ordered his laicization effective March 21 after "serious new elements" in his case led the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to review his file, Vatican News reported.

After a new investigation, which included listening to the Belgian cleric's defense, the dicastery presented the case to Pope Francis on March 8 with the recommendation that he be removed from the clerical state.

Pope Francis approved the recommendation during an audience on March 11 with Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, dicastery prefect, Vatican News said.

The Belgian Catholic website Kerknet.be reported that the nunciature's announcement concluded by saying, "The Holy Father once again expresses his closeness with the victims of abuse and remains committed to eradicating this scourge in the Church."

After a television documentary series, "Godvergeten" ("Godforsaken"), aired in Belgium in 2023, Kerknet.be reported, Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp and Auxiliary Bishop Koenraad Vanhoutte of Mechelen-Brussels went to the French abbey where Roger Vangheluwe resides and asked him to renounce the title of bishop emeritus.

"A few days later, Vangheluwe informed Bishop Bonny that he had sent a letter to the pope. What he had written in it he would not say," Kerknet.be said.

The website also noted that many abuse survivors and Belgian officials wanted Pope Francis to take some action against the former bishop before a possible trip to Belgium in September.

In 2010 Vangheluwe admitted that he had sexually abused one nephew over the course of 13 years, beginning when the child was 5 years old. A year later, in an interview, he admitted to abusing a second nephew and said that lasted less than a year.

He had told the Belgian station VT4 that he did not consider himself a pedophile.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1963, St. John Paul II named him bishop of Bruges in December 1984 and he was ordained to the episcopacy the following February.

The Belgian bishops' conference said in a statement on March 21 that they repeatedly had asked for his laicization "for years."

"Along with the victims of abuse and many others in our society, the bishops of our country have always considered it shameful that Roger Vangheluwe was able to officially remain a bishop and priest, despite the very restrictive measures put in place since his forced resignation," the statement said.

The statement also suggested that the "serious new elements" referenced by the nunciature included "the statement of a victim who recently testified formally against Vangheluwe."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The bishops thanked the victims and survivors for having "the courage and strength to denounce their attacker. Their example has inspired many other victims who, in turn, will no longer let their abuser go unpunished. The bishops hope that this laicization will help the victims recover from the abuse that so deeply affects them and their loved ones for life."

The statement noted that while "Roger Vangheluwe's laicization means that, in principle, he can now go wherever he wants," it has been agreed "with the abbey where he currently resides that he can continue to stay there in seclusion. The bishops have insisted that he do so."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Shyamal Bose of Baruipur , India
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Justin Alexander Madathiparambil of Vijayapuram , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Peisen Lu of Yanzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Daisuke Narui, S.V.D. of Niigata, Japan
Read More...
Latest News
Indian bishop calls out fake news about ‘reconversions’
Indian bishop calls out fake news about ‘reconversions’
Murder-accused Filipino politician nabbed in Timor-Leste
Murder-accused Filipino politician nabbed in Timor-Leste
Activists blame Pakistan officialdom for minority panel failings
Activists blame Pakistan officialdom for minority panel failings
The Art of Maria Callas
The Art of Maria Callas
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.