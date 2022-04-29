Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings

Indian Catholics and members of civil society paid tribute to late Jesuit priest Stan Swamy on his first birth anniversary since his death.

Associates at the training and social action center in Ranchi he founded in the eastern state of Jharkhand, released a book and unveiled a bust of the priest on Tuesday. The book is the Hindi version of the priest’s memoir containing his writings, including those written in jail.

Father Denzil Fernandes, director of the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute in New Delhi, garlands the bust of Father Stan Swamy on his birth anniversary in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on April 26. (Photo supplied)

The Archdiocese of Delhi organized a seminar-cum-book launch event to celebrate the anniversary. Civil society members said Father Swamy did not die but was killed in prison by the government for fighting for the rights of poor and indigenous communities.

The elderly Jesuit was arrested and imprisoned following a fabricated terrorism case. He was denied timely medical care and his bail pleas were repeatedly dismissed during his over nine months in jail. The 84-year-old priest died in a private hospital in Mumbai on July 5, 2021.

A new report by UK-based advocacy group Hong Kong Watch says a government crackdown has almost completely dismantled free media in Hong Kong and is paving the way for expansion of pro-Beijing media in the politically troubled city.

The report — In the Firing Line: The Crackdown on Media Freedom in Hong Kong — details the “dire” condition of press freedom in the Chinese territory.

Hong Kong artist Kacey Wong reads the last edition of Apple Daily newspaper in Taichung, central Taiwan, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Released in London on Tuesday, the report calls on the international community to speak out against violations of press freedom and freedom of expression and to provide a lifeline to journalists at risk of arrest.

The report, based on interviews with over 10 exiled journalists and reports by leading Hong Kong and global press freedom organizations, details how Hong Kong has become a dangerous place for journalists as authorities uses draconian laws, intimidation and police violence to muzzle dissent and suppress press freedom.

A similar scenario prevails in Cambodia, where journalists face abuses and harassment under the country’s authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

In its annual report, the Cambodian Center for Human Rights strongly rebuked the ruling regime for formulating and using repressive laws to wield a crackdown on freedom of speech. The group accused Hun Sen of carrying out a “witch hunt” against journalists and discriminating against women journalists and human rights defenders.

Marianne Caron, wife of French photographer Gilles Caron who disappeared in Cambodia in 1970, during an exhibition organized by Reporters Without Borders in Paris on May 3, 2006, to denounce predators of press freedom. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia has faced regular international criticism for repressing press freedom since the end of a 30-year civil war in 1998. The criticism has intensified since 2017 when the government launched a crackdown on media amid widespread protests.

That resulted in the closure of the fiercely independent Cambodian Daily and the forced sale of the Phnom Penh Post after both were issued with exorbitant tax bills. Access to media outlets operating outside Cambodia is also restricted.

Ethnic rebel groups including those from Christian-majority states have rejected an offer for peace talks from Myanmar military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing.

During an address on state media on April 22, the junta leader invited rebel groups to register for peace talks by May. Anti-coup group the General Strike Coordination Body has slammed the peace talks bid as merely “just for show.”

General Min Aung Hlaing attends a ceremony to mark the 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 26. (Photo: AFP)

Key rebel groups including the Karen National Union and the Kachin Independence Army have rejected the junta chief’s offer and asked the junta to withdraw troops from their territories and leave Myanmar politics. Some 20 ethnic rebel groups that control various states have been fighting for autonomy for over seven decades.

The debate over peace talks came days before the US Commission on International Religious Freedom released its annual report where it compared violence against Christians in Myanmar with persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

A three-member Vatican delegation has visited Vietnam to enhance diplomatic ties between the Holy See and the communist nation.